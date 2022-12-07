Lucid is preparing for the introduction of the Lucid Air model in Europe and one of the signs that the market launch is near are Euro NCAP safety tests.

According to Euro NCAP, the 2022 Lucid Air impresses with a maximum five-star rating, which is not a surprise considering the premium segment and the latest safety technology onboard.

The results in particular categories are pretty strong. The Adult Occupant protection and Child Occupant protection are respectively 90% and 91%. Those are among the highest values in the industry.

In terms of Vulnerable Road Users protection, it's 78% (not bad), while the Safety Assist is 84%. The last one is actually a bit of a surprise,because we expected something closer to 90%.

If we compare the Lucid Air with the recently tested refreshed Tesla Model S, it turns out that the Model S received an even better score (94% Adult Occupant protection, the same 91% Child Occupant protection, a noticeably higher Vulnerable Road Users protection - 85%, and a much higher Safety Assist - 98%).

According to the brief summary of the Euro NCAP result, the tested Lucid Air GT's weight is 2,371 kg. That's significantly higher than average, but BEVs with large batteries happen to be heavy.

2022 Lucid Air Euro NCAP test results:

Adult Occupant protection - 90 percent

Child Occupant protection - 91 percent

Vulnerable Road Users protection - 78 percent

Safety Assist - 84 percent

See all details here.

Crash tests include: