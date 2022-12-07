Volvo Cars report 59,154 global car sales in November, which is 12% more than a year ago and the third consecutive positive result after over a year of decline. The year-to-date sales of 542,458 are 14.5% lower than a year ago, but the company is gradually rebounding.

In the case of plug-in electric car sales, Volvo set a new monthly record. In November, almost 25,000 Volvo Recharge cars were sold (up 44% year-over-year). That's over 42% of the total volume - also a new record share.

We are especially happy to see that all-electric car sales more than quadrupled year-over-year and for the very first time exceeded 10,000 units in a single month. Actually, BEV sales reached 11,644, nearly matching plug-in hybrids (13,310).

Volvo Recharge result:

  • BEVs: 11,644 (up 332%) and 19.7% share
  • PHEVs: 13,310 (down 9%) and 22.5% share
  • Total: 24,954 (up 44%) and 42.2% share

Volvo Recharge sales - November 2022

external_image

So far this year, Volvo sold over 173,000 plug-in electric cars, which is almost a third of the total volume.

Volvo Recharge sales YTD:

  • BEVs: 52,161 (up 149%) and 9.6% share
  • PHEVs: 121,365 (down 16%) and 22.4% share
  • Total: 173,526 (up 4.9%) and 32.0% share

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, Volvo sold almost 190,000 plug-in electric cars.

external_image

Volvo is expected to continue the expansion of its plug-in car sales, especially all-electric ones, once it introduces its new generation of BEVs.

Geographically, as usual, most Volvo plug-in cars were sold in Europe (17,452 in November and 113,053 year-to-date).

In the US, sales increased in November, by 61% year-over-year to 2,764 (1,076 BEVs and 1,688 PHEVs).

Meanwhile, sales in China decreased by 34% to just 1,114, but there are issues with local COVID-19 lockdowns.

In terms of models, Volvo's lineup includes two all-electric models, the Volvo C40 Recharge and the Volvo XC40 Recharge. In November, the company sold 7,082 electric XC40 (up 178%) and 4,562 C40 (up 3,046%). Both numbers are new records for the third month in a row.

Volvo Cars detailed sales results:

external_image

See also

volvo xc40 c40 recharge range power price boost Volvo XC40 And C40 Recharge EVs Get Upcoming Range Boost
2024 volvo ex90 revealed key points 2024 Volvo EX90 EV: Everything You Need To Know
Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com