Volvo Cars USA reports that its car sales in the US increased in November by 20% year-over-year. That's a good sign, although not yet enough to compensate for the decline over the first nine months of the year. The year-to-date result of 90,927 remains almost 19% lower than in 2021.

What is most important is that Volvo plug-in electric car sales accelerated, which would confirm the manufacturer's report that demand continues to remain robust, especially for the Recharge range.

In November, 2,764 Volvo plugs-in were sold, which is 61% more than a year ago and 29.9% of the total volume. This means that almost a third of Volvo's volume was rechargeable.

Even better news is that Volvo's all-electric car sales for the very first time exceeded 1,000 units in a single month. 1,076 BEVs delivered in November is also a 161% increase year-over-year and almost 12% of the volume.

Volvo plug-in car sales:

BEVs: 1,076 (up 161% year-over-year) and 11.7% share

PHEVs: 1,688 (up 30% year-over-year) and 18.3% share

Total Recharge: 2,764 (up 61% year-over-year) and 29.9% share

Volvo Recharge sales in the US - November 2022

So far this year, Volvo sold in the US over 24,000 plug-in cars, which represents more than a quarter of the total volume.

Volvo plug-in car sales year-to-date in 2022:

BEVs: 6,176 (up 10% year-over-year) and 6.8% share

PHEVs: 18,531 (up 30% year-over-year) and 20.4% share

Total Recharge: 24,707 (up 25% year-over-year) and 27.2% share

For reference, during the 12 months of 2021, Volvo sold in the US over 22,000 plug-in cars.

Currently, Volvo offers in the US only electrified models (mild hybrid, hybrid, plug-in hybrid or all-electric), including two BEVs (XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge).

In the future, the company will introduce the recently unveiled Volvo EX90 model, which will be produced in the US (alongside the Polestar 3).

The company's goal is to reach a 100% share of all-electric car sales globally by 2030, combined with an increase in sales volume to 1.2 million units annually.