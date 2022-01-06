Volvo reports 122,173 car sales in the U.S. in 2021, which is 10.9% more than in 2020. However, the December result of 10,440 units (down 26.7% year-over-year) reminds us that vehicle supply is still constrained.

The Volvo Recharge plug-in sub-brand is growing very fast in the U.S. In December, the company was able to sell 2,977 plug-ins (up 59.6% year-over-year), which is 28.5% of the total volume.

That includes:

BEVs: 755 (up 655% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 2,222 (up 25.9% year-over-year)

Total Recharge: 2,977 (up 59.6% year-over-year)

In 2021, the total plug-in electric car sales more than tripled to 22,820 (up 214.7%), which stand for 18.7% of the total. In California, the Recharge share is much higher - 50%.

BEVs: 6,392 (up 4,023.9% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 16,428 (up 131.5% year-over-year)

Total Recharge: 22,820 (up 214.7% year-over-year)

In the entire Volvo Car Americas region, Recharge sales increased 194.4% year-over-year to 35,190 or 23.5% of the volume.

"Overall, the entire Volvo Car Americas region delivered sales growth in 2021, up 12.6 percent over 2020 with 149,551 cars sold. Volvo Car Canada reported a year-over-year sales increase of 20.5 percent, with the same increase across Latin American markets. A total of 35,190 Recharge models were sold, 23.5 percent of total volume and a 194.4 percent increase over 2020."

Volvo is quickly advancing on its electrification path, which started several years ago with plug-in hybrids, and now continues with all-electric models. In the near future, new, dedicated all-electric platforms and models will set the brand up for the final stage of the transition. The transition should conclude with a 100% share of BEV sales by 2030.

If that happens, Volvo will be one of the first established brands that switched to 100% electric cars.