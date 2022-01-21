Volvo Cars reports 698,693 global car sales in 2021, which is 5.6% more than a year ago, despite a pretty weak December (64,436 - down 18.1% year-over-year) as the last few months were affected by production constraints.

The Volvo Recharge plug-in sub-brand is booming and expanded significantly during the period.

In December, Volvo sold 23,845 plug-in electric cars, which is 22% more than a year ago, and a new monthly record. Not only that, the share of plug-ins reached a new record of 37%.

"Almost 40 per cent of all new Volvo cars sold in December were Recharge models, with fully electric cars making up 7.4 per cent. In Europe, the share of Recharge cars was almost 60 per cent, while in the US it was close to 30 per cent of overall sales volumes."

A very important thing is that the all-electric car sales (XC40 and C40) took off and almost reached 5,000 last month.

Volvo Recharge sales in December:

BEVs : 4,769 (up 42%) and 7.4% share

: 4,769 (up 42%) and 7.4% share PHEVs : 19,076 (up 18%) and 29.6% share

: 19,076 (up 18%) and 29.6% share Total: 23,845 (up 22%) and 37.0% share

Volvo Recharge sales - December 2021

In 2021, Volvo sold 189,216 plug-in electric cars (up 64% year-over-year), which is 27.1% of the total volume.

The number includes over 25,000 all-electric cars, which are the future of the brand. BEVs are expected to gradually expand to 100% of the Volvo sales.

In 2021, more than one in four new Volvo was rechargeable:

BEVs : 25,727 (up 452%) and 3.7% share

: 25,727 (up 452%) and 3.7% share PHEVs : 163,489 (up 48%) and 23.4% share

: 163,489 (up 48%) and 23.4% share Total: 189,216 (up 64%) and 27.1% share

The largest market for Volvo plug-ins is Europe, where 130,557 units were sold in 2021. That's already 44.4% of the total (and in December it was 58%). In the U.S., sales are much lower - at 22,820.

Volvo Cars detailed results: