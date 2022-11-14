The premium all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQV van is very comfortable, but is it also suitable for long-distance travel?

Today we will take a look at the results from Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge, which is designed to test capabilities related to the combination of range, efficiency, and fast charging.

The Mercedes-Benz EQV, as shown in the recent range test, is quite thirsty due to its size and probably also the fact that it's not a dedicated EV platform. That limits range (despite a 100 kWh battery) and fast charging (usually, only above 100 kW).

During the test, the EQV completed the distance of 1,000 km (over 621 miles), at an average temperature of 9°C, in 11 hours and 55 minutes (after some time deductions). This result is about 85 minutes (or 13%) slower than in the case of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz (RWD, 82 kWh).

During the test, the car was charged a total of six times along the way (5-6 is a typical number of stops for the challenge). After the initial 234 km (145 miles), the average distance between charging stops was 105 km (65 miles).

The 1,000 km challenge is a unique test (optimized for time rather than convenience), which expands our empirical knowledge about EVs and gives us glimpses of what is physically possible by an experienced driver in a country with dense DC fast charging infrastructure.

The average energy consumption of the Mercedes-Benz EQV amounted to 382 Wh/km (615 Wh/mile), which is the highest result recorded so far and the main issue that reduces range and requires more charging along the way.

The recent test of the EQV allows us to compare its results at 9°C with the previous test, completed in February 2021, at a very cold -18°C (from -23 to -13°C). If the temperature is very low, the EQV consumes even more energy - 460 Wh/km (740 Wh/mile) - and thus needs about two more charging stops (8 total) and two more hours total to complete the distance (14 hours total).

We guess that Mercedes-Benz has big potential to upgrade the EQV in the future through the use of a dedicated EV platform, which will increase the range and charging power. That should cut the time by 1-2 hours.

Test conditions (according to Bjørn Nyland):

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: 1-12°C (9°C on average)

Total time: 11 hours and 55 minutes

Average speed (total): 83.9 km/h (52 mph)

Average energy consumption: 382 Wh/km (615 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 6

Average distance between charging stops:

Total: 143 km (89 miles)

Excluding the initial segment: 128 km (79 miles)

Total: 143 km (89 miles) Excluding the initial segment: 128 km (79 miles) Date / Notes: 29.10.2022

Charging stops:

after 234 km (145 miles) after 367 km (228 miles) after 519 km (323 miles) after 671 km (417 miles) after 739 km (459 miles) after 899 km (559 miles)

Previous, winter test (-18°C):

Test conditions (according to Bjørn Nyland):

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: -23-(-13°C) (-18°C on average)

Total time: 14 hours and 0 minutes

Average speed (total): 71.4 km/h (44 mph)

Average energy consumption: 460 Wh/km (740 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 8

Average distance between charging stops:

Total: 111 km (69 miles)

Excluding the initial segment: 105 km (65 miles)

Total: 111 km (69 miles) Excluding the initial segment: 105 km (65 miles) Date / Notes: 12.02.2021, Norway, very cold

Charging stops: