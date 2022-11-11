Check Out The Rugged Damson R5 Pro Folding Electric Bike

We all know that not all e-bikes are made equal. Sure, if budget wasn't really a concern, and you wanted a top-notch e-bike that's reliable, stylish, and comes with extended warranty, then you'd head over to the likes of Trek, Specialized, and Giant. However, up and coming e-bike makers are also stirring the pot, offering bikes with impressive performance at a fraction of the price. For those looking for a bargain, they're hard to ignore.

Take for example, the Damson R5 Pro, a burly electric bike that wants to be two bikes in one. For starters, it's clear to see that the R5 Pro wants to be an off-road capable machine thanks to its full-suspension frame and fat tires. On top of that, it's also a folding bike meaning it has sensibility in mind, possibly for someone looking for a go-anywhere e-bike that's practical around the city. Priced at just $1,600 on Amazon, the Damson R5 Pro makes quite a strong case for itself.

Looking at this bike in greater detail, we find an aluminum frame with a basic folding mechanism. Damson offers the added adjustability of bar height to make the R5 Pro better suited to riders of varying shapes and sizes. As mentioned earlier, the R5 Pro has a sense of off-road capability about it thanks to its 26 x 4-inch fat tires. This means you can hop curbs and ride patches of gravel road with ease. All this is made easier thanks to a hydraulic front fork and rear shock.

When it comes to performance, you're looking at a punchy 750W electric motor with a max output of 1,000W and 85 Nm of torque. This means that the Damson R5 Pro is no slowpoke, either, with a top speed limited to 30 miles per hour. The punchy powertrain sips juice from a 48V, 15-Ah battery that claims to provide up to 35 miles of range. on a single charge. Damson claims a fairly respectable charge time of four to six hours.

Complementing the fairly impressive bit of kit found on the R5 Pro is a pair of hydraulic brakes, a color TFT display, and a Shimano eight-speed drivetrain to help you pedal seamlessly alongside the electric motor. As mentioned earlier, given its $1,600 price tag, it's surely worthy of a second look.