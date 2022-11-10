Igogomi's New Off-Road Focused Folding Electric Bike

Lightweight, compact, and easily manueverable, these are all characteristics that make up a good off-road bicycle, and Igogomi claims to have done just that with its newest offering called the Off-Road. Interestingly, this bike is not a mountain bike and neither is it a grave bike. Instead, it's a folding bike with a surprisingly stylish design. Let's take a closer look.

Igogomi offers the Off-Road in two versions: Standard and Pro, with both bikes having some pretty eye-catching aesthetics. Igogomi describes the frame's styling a "bionic, simple, and stylish," stating that the frame mimics the streamlined body of a dolphin. The colors, too, are very dolphin-like, with the Standard version offered in an Ice Blue colorway, while the Pro comes in a sleek Midnight Gray. Adding plus points to the bike's practicality score is an easy-to-use folding mechanism found in the front of the bike.

When it comes to performance, the Off-Road Pro outdoes its Standard counterpart with a bigger battery with higher capacity. The 13Ah battery on the Pro claims a range of up to 56 miles per charge, while the Standard version's 9.6Ah battery can deliver up to 46.5 miles of range. Charging time takes approximately five hours for a full juice-up. Furthermore, both versions of the Off-Road are packing a punchy 750W electric motor with a top speed of 28 miles per hour.

As for underpinnings, both bikes feature 20 x 4-inch fat tires, from which the Off-Road name comes. Thanks to the large surface area and lower tire pressures provided by this setup, the bike can pretty much roll on anything—mud, snow, sand, and gravel. To add even more capability to the mix, Igogomi has slapped on a nifty E-ABS system to the bike, as well as front and rear disc brakes. You can pedal seamlessly alongside the motor thanks to a seven-speed Shimano drivetrain, while a short-travel suspension fork eases out bumps as you ride along.

For all this tech, Igogomi is asking a surprisingly affordable sum of just $1,700 for the Standard and $1,800 for the pro. The company has set up an Indiegogo campaign for the bike, with deliveries expected to begin by March, 2023.

Gallery: Igogomi's New Off-Road Focused Folding Electric Bike