Discover More With iGo's Discovery Series Of All-Rounder E-Bikes

Building a bicycle categorized as an all-purpose machine is undeniably a lot tougher than you think. For starters, the term "all-purpose" means that it should be able to do pretty much anything and everything under the sun—be it a quick workout or a commute carrying your daily essentials. Naturally, an electric bike can do a better job of fitting the bill simply because it has a lot more capability than a standard bike.

When looking for an e-bike that can do it all, you're better off going to tried and tested brands that have a reputable track record in the game. One such brand is Canadian e-bike specialist iGo. Having been in the game since 2006, iGO Electric has an impressive fleet of e-bikes designed to do pretty much everything. The most impressive of which just has to be the Discovery series, a range of e-bikes composed of three models designed for leisure, commuting, and exploration.

The iGo Berri, Atwater, and Bonaventure all share similar underpinnings, but differ slightly in terms of features and configuration. The Berri and Atwater are oriented towards comfort and utility, and feature a step-through frame design. Meanwhile, the Bonaventure is designed for more spirited rides and features a standard frame with a sloping top tube. Across the board, iGo's Discovery series can be purchased for as low as $2,500, which isn't exactly cheap, but you certainly get what you pay for.

So what is it exactly that you're paying for? Well, to start, the Discovery series features some thoroughly respectable technology. It's packing a frame made out of 6061 aluminum. They're powered by a 750W hub motor (500W for European models) mated to a 48V, 672-Wh Samsung battery. The motor is rated for a top speed of 26 miles per hour, and you get a total of nine levels of assist. Power-wise, you're looking at 53 Nm of torque accessible both via pedal assist or the built-in throttle. iGo claims a rather impressive range of 56 miles on a single charge, which adds up to a couple of days' worth of commuting.

To provide a complete riding experience, iGo hasn't skimped on componentry. To allow you to pedal harmoniously with the electric motor, the Discovery Series features a Shimano eight-speed drivetrain, Maxxis Overdrive Excel tires sized in either 24 or 26 inches, and Tektro hydraulic brakes mated to 180-millimeter rotors.

