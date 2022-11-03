We previously talked about FLX Bike and its upcoming Weapon electric mountain bike. The company released a teaser about this burly, full-suspension bike back in September, but now, has dropped the veils and showcased this bike in all its glory. Suffice it to say that the Weapon isn’t your run-of-the-mill eMTB. In fact, you might even say that it’s too powerful to even be considered a mountain bike.

While all mainstream cycling companies seem to agree on the standard formula for an electric mountain bike—lightweight and not that much power, smaller brands create electric mountain bikes that are outliers in terms of performance. The FLX Bike Weapon and Weapon X are perfect examples of this, as they produce more than double the output of standard electric mountain bikes. This comes at a cost, though, and it’s weight. While e-bikes from the likes of Trek and Giant tip the scales at under 20 kilograms, the FLX Bike Weapon is a heavyweight at 26.3 kilograms—despite the fact it’s packing a carbon frame.

On top of that, it claims some thoroughly impressive range figures of up to 70 miles per charge. The Weapon does this thanks to a Bafang motor which, depending on your model of choice, can churn out up to 1,000 watts of peak power. More specifically, the standard Weapon has a peak output of 750 watts, while the Weapon X allows you to have a riot with 1,000 watts of power. Because of this, the X can hit speeds in excess of 28 miles per hour. What’s more is that both models are equipped with an 840 watt-hour battery pack which is detachable for convenient charging.

Gallery: FLX Bike Drops The Covers Off The Weapon And Weapon X E-MTBs

5 Photos

Performance aside, the Weapon is packing some really impressive tech. For starters, it gets a Tellis dropper seat post, a DVO Onyx E2 front fork and Topaz Gen 3 rear shock, a full-color LCD display, and high-end Magura four-piston brakes. What’s more is that it even gets a thumb-actuated throttle, allowing you to ride it like a full-on electric motorbike. As for pricing and availability, you’ll be surprised that the Weapon is surprisingly affordable. For the standard Weapon, FLX is offering it at a discounted price of $3,900 on Indiegogo. The Weapon X meanwhile, commands a premium at $4,900 USD. Deliveries are expected to begin by June, 2023.