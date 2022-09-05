FLX Bike Drops Teaser For Upcoming Weapon X Electric Mountain Bike

An electric mountain bike teaser was just released by San Diego, California-based FLX Bike, a budding manufacturer of electric bicycles. There hasn't been much information released about the bike's technical details up to this point, but what we do know suggests that the Weapon X is a high-performance electric mountain bike made of carbon fiber that can handle some challenging terrain.

The M600 electric motor from Chinese manufacturer Bafang, which is capable of speeds of up to 28 mph, is the first thing that immediately stands out about the Weapon X. Class 3 criteria, which correspond to U.S. e-bike rules, are often met in other models powered by the same Bafang Motor and allow for a top speed of 28 miles per hour with pedal assistance. The rider is, however, free to go beyond those speeds provided they do so with their own leg power.

That being said, outside the U.S., or in countries with much laxer e-bike rules and regulations, the Bafang M600 can be unlocked to go even faster, and can even be mated to a throttle. There is indeed a chance that the Bafang Motor in the Weapon X won't be tuned to meet e-bike rules and regulations, as the bike itself seems to be designed as more of a recreational machine rather than a utility-focused electric bike. Furthermore, the FLX website states that the bike will be equipped with an 840 Wh battery pack, but the range has not yet been revealed.

As of the moment, information surrounding the FLX Weapon X is scarce, apart from a teaser video released by the company showcasing the upcoming bike’s capabilities on the trails. That being said, from a design standpoint, the Weapon X appears to feature an all-mountain geometry, and suspension travel somewhere within the 140mm to 160mm range. Based on the POV footage found in the teaser, it looks like the Weapon X also gets a rather large LCD display. Whether or not it gets techie features such as smartphone connectivity or even a dedicated mobile app remains to be announced.