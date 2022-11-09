The Samebike MIX10 E-Bike Offers No-Frills Mobility At A Low Price

As lightweight electric vehicles (LEVs) continue to demonstrate their value as urban commuters, more and more people are making the shift to electric. During hectic rush hours, LEVs like e-bikes and e-scooters are more accessible and handy, letting you move across the city more quickly than you would in a car or in public transportation. Fortunately, the e-bike industry has expanded in recent years, making e-bikes more accessible than ever.

That is precisely what Samebike's MIX10 e-bike has to offer, and it does it in a stylish and affordable manner. Chinese e-bike manufacturer Samebike prioritizes simplicity and cost. Although its newest MIX10 may appear to be lacking in contemporary conveniences, its sub-$1,000 price tag more than makes up for that.

The Samebike MIX10 is offered in six colors: Flaming Red, Vivid Green, Calm Blue, Elite White, Minimalist Gray, and Prestigious Black. It has a generally simple, sleek, and modern appearance. It sports 700x45c Kenda tires, mechanical disc brakes, and an aluminum frame, keeping costs low and reliability high. It also has a seven-speed Shimano drivetrain so that pedaling and the electric motor may work together seamlessly. Overall, weighing in at 20.5 kilograms, the MIX10 isn't exactly the lightest e-bike available, but again, it's priced at a fraction of the cost of other e-bikes in the market.

From a performance standpoint, we're looking at a 350W brushless motor with a five-level pedal-assist. According to Samebike, the MIX10 is capable of climbing hills of up to 25-degrees in gradient. While no top speed figures are provided, the manufacturer claims that the bike can travel as far as 60 miles on a single charge, thanks to its lithium-ion battery pack. Furthermore, the e-bike has a specialized app that gives users vital navigational data and riding statistics.

Pre-orders for the Samebike MIX10 urban commuter may be made right now for the discounted price of $889. The company offers shipping to the United States, Canada, Europe, and the United Kingdom; the expected time for delivery is less than a month. Overall, the MIX10 offers itself as a strong alternative for either e-bike-curious folks who aren't quite ready to spend a significant amount of money on a new, stylish e-bike, or those wishing to obtain an economical e-bike for daily commuting duties.

Gallery: The Samebike MIX10 E-Bike Offers No-Frills Mobility At A Low Price