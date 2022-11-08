BYD has just set its eight consecutive monthly sales record of plug-in electric cars, almost tripling the volume year-over-year.

According to the company's report, last month, BYD passenger plug-in car sales amounted to 217,518, which is 172% more than a year ago. That's 16,545 more than in September.

The rate of growth and consistency is really amazing. If nothing changes, BYD is expected to reach 250,000 units per month before the end of this year.

The overwhelming majority of BYD sales are in China, while exports sstandfor a few percent of the total result.

Another big milestone for the Chinese manufacturer is that, for the very first time, sales of all-electric cars exceeded 100,000 in a single month. In October, BYD sold 103,157 BEVs (up 150% year-over-year). Plug-in hybrids continue to be slightly ahead of all-electric cars in terms of volume and rate of growth.

BYD plug-in car sales results:

BEVs: 103,157 (up 150% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 114,361 (up 195% year-over-year)

Total: 217,518 (up 172% year-over-year)

Some 9,529 BYD plug-ins were exported, which also is a new record. Besides passenger cars, BYD sold 298 commercial electric vehicles for a total of 217,816 plug-in vehicles last month.

BYD plug-in electric car sales – October 2022

So far this year, the company sold over 1.39 million plug-in electric cars, more than tripling its volume compared to 2021.

BYD plug-in sales year-to-date:

BEVs: 685,287 (up 203% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 707,552 (up 284% year-over-year)

Total: 1,392,839 (up 239% year-over-year)



During the last 12 months, the company sold more than 1.5 million plug-ins, while the cumulative number is at 2.9 million.

It's possible that in 2022, BYD will sell close to 2 million plug-ins. For reference, in 2021, the company sold 593,745 plug-in cars.

Top models

As usual, many individual models set their wn monthly records as well. The top one is the BYD Song, which noted a total of 56,843 (BEVs and PHEVs).

Other noticeable results are 34,670 BYD Qin (BEVs and PHEVs), 31,614 BYD Han (BEVs and PHEVs), 27,548 BYD Yuan (including Atto 3), 25,336 BYD Dolphin, 17,161 BYD Tang (BEVs and PHEVs) and 11,267 of the all-new BYD Seal in its second full month on the market.