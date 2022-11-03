In October, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the US decreased by 10% year-over-year to 158,327, as the company is still struggling to solve production constraints (demand remains strong).

Ford sales: 151,131 (down 9.8%) and 1,468,705 (down 2.0%)

Lincoln sales: 7,196 (down 13.8%) and 70,116 (down 5.6%)

Total sales: 158,327 (down 10.0%) and 1,538,821 (down 2.2%)

On the other hand, Ford all-electric vehicle sales more than doubled last month, reaching 6,261 units (up 120% year-over-year), which is also 4.1% of the total volume.

The company noted that such a rate of growth is two times higher than the overall BEV segment growth.

Not only that, Ford is strengthening as the second biggest electric vehicle manufacturer in the US.

"Despite tight inventories, due to limited production, Ford’s October share of the electric vehicle segment was up 2.2 percentage points over last year with 8.9 percent share. Ford ranks No. 2 in EV sales behind only Tesla." "Ford’s electric vehicle portfolio has been conquesting at over 60 percent this year."

Ford's BEV lineup includes three models - the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup and Ford E-Transit commercial van. The last two are the leaders in their segments, respectively electric pickup trucks and vans.

Ford BEV sales in the US - October 2022

So far this year, Ford sold over 47,000 all-electric vehicles (up 119% year-over-year).

BEV sales in YTD:

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 31,144 (up 44%)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 11,196 (new)

Ford E-Transit: 5,157 (new)

Total: 47,497 (up 119%) and 3.2% share

Ford F-150 Lightning

The Ford F-150 Lightning, with 2,436 units delivered in October set a new monthly record. Ford reports also that this is the best selling all-electric pickup.

Well, it seems that the 5-month average is above 2,000 Ford F-150 Lightning per month, which is a good foundation for further growth.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E remains the company's top BEV by volume with 3,055 units sold in October (up 7.3%). So far this year, over 31,000 Mach-E were sold in the US (up 44% year-over-year).

Ford Mustang Mach-E production

As of the time of writing the article, we don't have new data about the Ford Mustang Mach-E production rate in Mexico. In September, the company produced a record number of 8,121 units.

The numbers exclude China, where the Mach-E is locally produced and sold.

The total production this year (through September) exceeded 54,000, while cumulatively it is over 125,000.

Ford E-Transit

A total of 770 Ford E-Transit were sold in October, which, as usual, makes this model America's best selling all-electric commercial van.

Ford also noted that so far this year 5,157 E-Transit were sold, which is "11 times more than Rivian’s EDV700 van."

Such info allows us to calculate Rivian EDV700 van sales - 468 year-to-date, so not too much, especially considering that Amazon is waiting for thousands. See Rivian's Q3 sales report here.

Other plug-ins

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.