The Tesla Model 3 RWD (former Standard Range Plus/SR+) is one of the most popular EVs, with quite decent specs, but today we will take a look at what happens when it runs out of energy.

At 90 km/h (56 mph), the Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 RWD has a range of over 400 km (250 miles) even in cold weather conditions (-3°C). But that's the range until about 0% state-of-charge (SOC), indicated on the dashboard.

Earlier this month, Bjørn Nyland recently had an opportunity to check a brand new Model 3 RWD and run it past 0% SOC, which a normal driver should obviously avoid.

The Scan My Tesla app indicated that the car has about 60.6 kWh nominal battery capacity, and some 7.0 kWh energy buffer (below 0% SOC), which is a surprisingly high value (more than 10% of the total).

According to the video, after reaching 0% SOC, the Model 3 RWD was able to cover 56.1 km (35 miles), consuming about 6.9 kWh of energy.

During the test, the car was driving normally, without a gradual power drop, until switching to the Neutral mode. There was no way to engage the Drive mode again, but at least heating was still working (using the last electrons, we guess).

Bjørn Nyland criticized the lack of a gradual power drop, because it would potentially give the driver a slightly better idea that the end is near, but that's the manufacturer's policy.

Anyway, if we compare the fully discharged Tesla Model 3 RWD with some of the other electric cars, it will turn out that it has the highest range buffer. Well, the Tesla Model 3 has substantial range left, while several other cars are at 0.

A noticeable battery and range buffer, beyond "zero" SOC, should help many drivers avoid becoming stranded, although at the same time it means that this "bottom part" of the battery will not be considered during regular driving (indicated range will be lower than the physically possible range).

Bjørn Nyland, in his tests, is in a good position of having a portable battery energy storage system with an inverter, which allows to charge a little bit and return home after the test. Performance of such a device was described in a previous post.