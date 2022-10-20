Last week, Kia released US pricing for the redesigned 2023 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid, and now Autoblog has learned how much the all-electric Niro costs.

Available in two trim levels, Wind and Wave, the 2023 Kia Niro EV starts at $40,745 and $45,745, respectively (both prices including the $1,295 destination charge).

The base Wind grade comes well equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, privacy glass, and a power liftgate on the outside.

Inside, the all-electric crossover offers a standard eight-way power driver seat, upholstery combining cloth and faux leather (made out of recycled eucalyptus), heated front seats, faux leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10.25-inch instrument and infotainment screens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, five USB ports, wireless phone charging, and a Harman Kardon six-speaker sound system.

Kia's bundle of safety technologies, including adaptive cruise control, comes standard as well.

Upgrading to the 2023 Kia Niro EV Wave adds upgraded headlights, fog lights, power-folding mirrors, sunroof, an eight-way power passenger seat, driver memory settings, full faux-leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel and more.

In addition, the Wave trim level gets the upgraded Highway Driving Assist 2 system, which combines adaptive cruise control with automated lane changes and AI adaptation to the driving style, the Smart Park automated parking assist, parking sensors and rear automatic braking. Furthermore, the Niro EV Wave is equipped with the vehicle-to-load (V2L) inverter that enables the Niro EV to power electronic devices or even other electric vehicles.

As a reminder, the 2023 Kia Niro EV features a 64.8 kWh battery pack enabling a manufacturer-estimated range of 253 miles (407 kilometers). The battery powers a front-mounted electric motor rated at 150 kilowatts (201 horsepower), making the Niro EV a front-wheel-drive model. Charging the battery from 10 to 80 percent takes about 45 minutes when connected to a DC fast charger, according to Kia.

The pricing is comparable to slightly bigger rivals such as the Volkswagen ID.4 and Toyota bZ4X, but is much higher than the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, which starts at just $28,195 and tops out at $37,885. And that's before the federal tax credit that the Niro EV no longer qualifies for. Granted, the Bolt EUV is a subcompact crossover, but considering the huge price difference and very similar range of 247 miles (397 kilometers), it can't be ignored.

Another compelling alternative comes from Kia's own stable, the 2022 EV6 starting at $42,695. For about $2,000 more, would you get the larger and more sophisticated RWD EV6 or stick with the FWD Niro EV and use the two grand for something else?