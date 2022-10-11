The all-new 2023 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid is priced from $35,035 (including $1,295 destination) in the United States, the automaker has announced. The starting MSRP corresponds to the base EX trim level, while the better-equipped SX Touring grade starts at $40,785 (including destination).

Compared to the previous generation 2022 Niro Plug-in Hybrid, the base price is up by more than $4,000. However, the second-generation Kia Niro PHEV brings increased dimensions which translate into a roomier cabin, more features, all-new "Opposites United" design language, and improved electric performance.

Despite its larger size, the plug-in hybrid offers 25-percent greater all-electric range of 33 miles (53 kilometers) than its predecessor. While that's a decent rating for a PHEV, it's far from the Kia Niro EV's EPA-estimated range of 253 miles (407 kilometers).

The new Niro Plug-in Hybrid also sees an improvement in efficiency, with an EPA-estimated rating of 108 MPGe compared to 105 MPGe for the previous-generation model.

The vehicle is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine coupled with a 62-kW (83-horsepower) electric motor, with combined power and torque ratings of 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet (264 Newton-meters). Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. Also part of the package is a 11.1-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery that can be recharged in under three hours when connected to a Level 2 charger.

Both 2023 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid trims come standard with 16 advanced driver assistance features. Those including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection and Junction Turning, and Lane Following Assist.

The Niro PHEV is also available with some of Kia's latest convenience technology features such as available dual panoramic displays and transferable digital key.

Customers can also enhance the vehicle's design by opting for 18-inch wheels and two-tone Aero C-Pillar color panel option on the SX Touring trim. A notable option for the EX trim is the Cold Weather Package, which adds a supplemental cabin heater for quicker warmup, heated rear seats and heated steering wheel.

The 2023 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid is arriving at US dealers this fall and will be available in all 50 states.