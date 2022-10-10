British restoration and conversion company Everrati has unveiled its latest creation, a converted Porsche 911 Cabriolet. The 964-generation 911 has been retrofitted with an electric motor and 62 kWh battery. Two power outputs are available: 446 hp and 506 hp - if you choose the latter expect a sub-4-second 0-60 mph time.

Originally, the 964 Cabriolet featured a 3.6 liter flat-six which produced 250 hp in Carrera guise. Meanwhile, the 964 Turbo Cabriolet made over 380 hp and is now a highly coveted classic.

Everatti's 964 Cabriolet has a range of around 200 miles. In terms of modifications, beyond the powertrain change buyers can also equip an adjustable TracTive suspension system. Everrati's 964 features a few modern touches, such as LED lighting, however to most onlookers it will look just like an original 964. Meanwhile, inside the gauge cluster has been modified to include a power output instrument and a small infotainment screen has been added to the center of the dash.

Everrati already offers several other classic electric 911s, but this is their first Cabriolet. The firm is also working on an electric Ford GT40 replica that will have over 800 hp.

Everrati hasn't released pricing for the 964 Cab yet. However, its 964 coupe starts at £250,000 ($276,000).

Everrati was founded in 2019 as Ionic Cars. As well as Porsches and the Ford GT40 mentioned above, the company has also converted classic Land Rover Defenders and a Mercedes-Benz Pagoda. All of its conversions are done at the company's headquarters in Oxfordshire, England. Everrati's aim is to not only convert classic cars to EVs but also to carefully re-engineer them to ensure they still drive as well as, if not better, than they did before.