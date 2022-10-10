Ford has temporarily removed the entry-level version of the Mustang Mach-E, the Select, from its website. According to Teslarati, a spokesperson for the manufacturer explained that since the order bank reopened, "customer demand for Mustang Mach-E has exceeded projections for some models". The spokesperson went on to say that demand for the Select was well above expectations, and therefore "to further help manage supply constraints and provide more predictable order-to-delivery times" Ford has halted orders for the base model.

This means the cheapest Mach-E is now the Premium, which starts at $54,975. Two other models are still available to order, the $63,575 California Route 1 and the performance-oriented $69,895 GT. This comes after Ford increased F-150 Lightning pricing, with the electric truck now starting at $53k.

Although some may be annoyed that you can no longer buy a Mach-E for under $50k, the Premium trim does come with a lot of equipment and is arguably still good value for money at $54,975. Metallic paint, a panoramic roof, 19" alloys, and Ford BlueCruise are all standard. However, you do have to pay an extra $2,700 for AWD. Meanwhile, if you want to upgrade from a 70 kWh battery to a 91 kWh unit you'll have to fork out $8,600. Doing so will boost your Mach-E's range from 247 to 306 miles according to the EPA.

Current delivery wait times for the Premium are 18-30 weeks. As for the California Route 1 and GT variants of the Mach-E, both have 18-22 week wait times.