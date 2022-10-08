Every single car on the market has notable positive and negative attributes. EVs are no different in that regard. Therefore, we’ve assembled a series of articles focused on the positive and negative aspects of many popular EVs sold in the US.

In early 2021, Ford began delivering its first electric crossover: the Mustang Mach-E. Unlike previous attempts from Ford, like the Focus Electric, the Mach-E was built from the ground up as an EV. Moreover, the electrified stallion offers competitive range and good performance with the form factor and practicality of a crossover.

Pro: Range

Our 70-mph range test of the 2021 Mach-E Standard Range AWD shows a car that has been literally underrated. The 2021 Mach-E Standard Range AWD has an EPA-rated range of 211 miles. However, in our test, Tom Molougney revealed a more impressive 226-mile figure. Moreover, Ford has unlocked more usable battery capacity for the 2022 and 2023 model years, allowing for an EPA-rated range of 224 miles in the Standard Range AWD guise. Buyers looking for more should consider the California Route 1 trim with an EPA-estimated 314 miles, and, like the SR, the real-world figure could be even higher.

Pro: Performance-Oriented Drive

In the electric crossover world, options like the ID.4 feel a little boring to drive. The Mach-E takes its driving dynamics to a sportier level. The steering is sharp and the suspension is taut making cornering enjoyable. Combine all of that with a responsive accelerator in Unbridled mode, and the Mach-E is an engaging car to drive.

Pro: Safety Features

The Mach-E comes equipped with an impressive array of standard safety features. Ford offers CoPilot360 as standard, which includes lane centering, adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning, evasive steering assist, and speed limit recognition. If the driver takes his or her hands off the wheel for a short time, the car will prompt the driver to take the wheel.

On the Premium trim and above, Ford includes the full activation of BlueCruise ($1,900 option or 90-day free trial on Select models), which implements a camera placed above the steering wheel to monitor the driver. Instead of requiring the driver to keep their hands on the wheel, it’ll just make sure he or she is looking forward while driving.

Pro: Cool Features And Party Tricks

In terms of exciting features, the Ford Mustang Mach-E does not disappoint. For starters, the Mach-E has a substantial front truck, which is larger than most competitors. It also has a built-in drain to act as a makeshift cooler for tailgates. Moreover, the Mach-E has some of the most incognito door handles in the industry. Instead of a physical handle, the operation consists of pressing a button, and then the door pops open several inches for opening.

Con: Price Increases And Limited Availability

The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E now stickers at $46,895, plus a $1,300 destination fee. Compare this to the 2021 year, which initially started at $42,895. Certain trims received even more significant price bumps. For instance, the 2021 Premium Extended Range AWD model cost $55,800; the 2022 model runs a far pricier $66,275. Effectively, these bumps have moved the Mach-E into prices on-par with luxury options such as the $48,800 Audi Q4 E-Tron and the $62,990 Cadillac Lyriq.

As the second-best-selling electric crossover in the United States, the Mach-E is a hard car to come across. According to Markups.org, users report that dealerships are still charging markups on allocation slots. Some of which are hitting the $20,000 mark, which is very significant. Though, some are not charging markups on allocations. However, virtually all off-the-lot purchases have significant markups, according to the site.

Volkswagen ID.4: $37,495

Kia EV6: $41,400

Hyundai Ioniq 5: $41,450

Chevrolet Blazer EV: $44,995

Audi Q4 E-Tron: $48,800

Con: Tech Needs Refinement

Underneath the captivating styling, the Mach-E checks most boxes from range to practicality, but there are areas where it misses. While the central 15.5-inch infotainment screen functions, it isn’t always easy or straightforward to use (especially for new users). . And, compared to other infotainment systems like Chevy Infotainment 3 or BMW’s iDrive, the Mach-E’s display just can’t replicate the responsiveness. The screen can sometimes be frustrating to use, and sometimes it just takes a long time to “fire up” upon starting the vehicle.