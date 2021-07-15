For the next chapter in the InsideEVs highway range tests, we fully charged a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD standard range and drove it at a constant 70-mph until the state of charge reached zero.

You may recall we conducted our 70-mph range test with a Mustang Mach-E that was also all-wheel-drive but had the 98.9 kWh extended range battery pack. That version is EPA range rated at 270 miles (434 km) and we finished up with 285 miles (459 km) at a constant 70mph.

This time, we rented a Mach-E that was AWD and had the 75.7 kWh standard range battery pack. This version has a combined EPA range rating of 211 miles, (340 km) and an EPA highway range rating of 193.7 miles (312 km).

Our own Kyle Conner recently conducted the 70-mph range test with a California Route 1 Mach-E, and we'll be bringing the results of that test to our readers soon. The California Route 1 version has the longest EPA-range rating of any Mach-E, at 305 miles (491 km) per charge. So we're really looking forward to seeing the results of that test.

Notable timestamps:

2:07 at 75% state of charge

5:42 at 50% state of charge

7:50 at 25% state of charge

11:50 at 0% final numbers and wrapup

As you can see from the table below, both Mach-Es that we've range tested have far exceeded their respective EPA range ratings.

EPA Combined Range Rating EPA Highway Range Rating Our 70-mph range test MME Extended Range AWD 270 miles (434 km) 249.2 miles (401 km) 285 miles (459 km) MME Standard range AWD 211 miles (340 km) 193.7 miles (312 km) 226 miles (364 km)

Another interesting fact is that Ford voluntarily derates the range rating that the EPA publishes. The actual range tests came up with 276 miles (444 km) for the Mach-E extended range AWD, but Ford told the EPA they wanted it listed at 270 miles (434 km), 6 miles less than the results that actual testing delivered.

Testing for the standard range AWD Mach-E produced a range of 216 miles (348 km), 5 miles more than the 211 miles (340 km) that Ford asked the EPA to publish. We suspect that Ford just wanted to manage customer expectations, realizing that there are a lot of factors that can affect the real-world driving range, so they decided to underpromise and hopefully, over-deliver.

We finished up with the same overall driving efficiency, 3.3 mi/kWh (18.8 kWh/100km), as we did when we did the 70-mph range test with the extended range AWD Mach-E.

So check out the video and let us know what you think. We're also interested in hearing your thoughts on how Ford voluntarily reduces the range rating. Is that a good decision? Should more automakers do it? Or do we simply need to come up with a better way to rate EV range?