In recent years, sister companies Hyundai and Kia have been making substantial traction in the United States market. From the Telluride to the Elantra, Hyundai products are practically everywhere, but until 2021, the brand's EV game has been subpar. Many viewed Hyundai's Kona EV and Ioniq EV as compliance cars due to their limited availability and retrofitted platforms, so a dedicated electric car from the Korean automaker was a more than welcomed move.

In December 2021, Hyundai began customer deliveries of the Ioniq 5 in the North American market. The Ioniq 5 is the Korean automaker's first built dedicated electric crossover. It starts at around $40,000 and comes with two batteries. The Ioniq 5 can go anywhere from 220 to 303 miles on a single charge, depending on the trim and motors. In all, the Ioniq 5 is a solid crossover, but is it worth the money?

Pro: Competitive Pricing

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes in four trims: SE Standard Range, SE, SEL, and Limited. The SE Standard Ranges comes in at $39,950 and has a 58kWh battery mated to a rather measly 168 horsepower rear-mounted motor. The pricier SE, SEL, and Limited trims all feature a 77.4kWh battery paired to a beefier 225 horsepower rear motor. A 320-horsepower AWD dual motor setup on the aforementioned trims is available, though it comes at a $3,500 upcharge ($3,900 in Limited guise).

Volkswagen ID.4 pricing starts at $37,495

Kia EV6 pricing starts at $41,400

Ford Mustang Mach-E pricing starts at $43,895

Chevrolet Blazer EV pricing starts at $44,995

Pro: Range

Regardless of trim, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has solid range for its pricing. The base SE Standard Range trim achieves 220 miles on the EPA cycle. Dual motor SE, SEL, and Limited models up that number to 256 miles, or 266 for the 2023 model year. The longest range version is the RWD variant of the SE, SEL, and Limited trims. With the 77.4kWh battery and a single motor, the Ioniq 5 should achieve 303 miles on a single charge.

See how the Ioniq 5 fared in cold weather during our InsideEVs 70 MPH range test here.

Volkswagen ID.4 Range: 208 to 275 miles

Ford Mustang Mach-E Range: 224 to 314 miles

Kia EV6 Range: 232 to 310 miles

Tesla Model Y: 303 to 330 miles

Pro: Charging

Range aside, the Ioniq 5's most vital attribute is that it's Hyundai's first vehicle residing on the E-GMP platform with an 800V battery architecture. Porsche pioneered this technology on a mass scale with the 2020 Taycan, and the fast charging speeds are impossible to ignore. Since voltage is equal to power over current, a system of the same power but a higher voltage yields a lower current. A lower current means that there will be less energy lost as heat.

In other words, the Ioniq 5's architecture allows for rapid and efficient charging. Hyundai estimates it'll take a mere 18 minutes to charge from 10-80%, regardless of trim. This figure of 18 minutes is only possible on a 350kW DC Fast charger, though these higher power stations are usually less prominent. But, Electrify America is rolling out more 350kW chargers, and Hyundai offers two free years of charging on their network as a bonus.

More Charging Info ⠀ How To Charge The Hyundai Ioniq 5: A Deep Dive

Pro: Comprehensive Warranty

Unlike most electric cars having an 8-year / 100,000-mile battery warranty, Hyundai ups the game to a 10-year / 100,000-mile powertrain warranty, covering all its electric propulsion components. Moreover, Hyundai also offers a 5-year / 60,000-mile basic warranty, two years and 24,000 miles more than the Ford Mustang Mach-E's warranty. However, while the limited warranty is transferable, the 10-year portion only applies to the first owner; from there on out, it'll reduce to the standard 8-year / 100,000-mile battery warranty.

Pro: Neat Party Tricks

Besides its avant-garde design language, the Ioniq 5 has several inventive features. However, the exciting ones are only present in the Limited trim. The Limited trim offers a fully reclining driver's seat, ideally allowing for drivers to rest as the car is charging. Another interesting offering is the V2L (vehicle to load) charging abilities. Once again, only available in the highest spec, this feature includes a rear seat dual pin socket and the ability to draw 3.6kW of power from the battery through a $540 charging adapter.

Con: Base Models Missing Features

While the SE offers an impressive array of safety features, it starts at $44,000 and misses out on many basic amenities. For instance, the SE does not have rear climate control vents; rather, that's only available in higher trims. Some other features the Ioniq 5 SE misses out on are wireless phone charging, automatic windshield wipers, auto/up down windows, non-textured window trim, and front parking distance indicators. While buyers can live without these features, it's hard not to consider that many far less expensive options offer these as standard.

Con: Limited Availability

The Ioniq 5 is a good value, but finding one is tricky. According to Markups.org, individuals report that most dealerships charge significant market adjustments on allocation slots, ranging from several thousand to north of $10,000. Some dealerships aren't charging over MSRP, though most are. Finding a high-demand car in 2022 is difficult, so this isn't an issue exclusive to the Hyundai Ioniq 5.