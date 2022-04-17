The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the hottest new electric vehicles to arrive on the EV scene in 2022. It has a lot of great features, a long driving range, vehicle to load capability and it also charges very quickly.

As with all electric vehicles, there are a lot of different ways to recharge the Ioniq 5, including different charging speeds, different equipment, and a variety of charge settings to customize the charging to suit your needs. We created this charging video to explain how to charge the Ioniq 5 so owners that are new to EVs will understand all of the different nuances.

A Hyundai Ioniq 5 at an Electrify America DC fast charging station

The Ioniq 5 comes with a portable 120-v charging cord which allows you to charge from a regular household outlet (in North America - the European electricity supply is different). The unit has an adjustable power output from 6-amps to 12-amps. It comes set to 6-amps from the factory, so if you do plan to use the mobile charging cord and wish to charge at the highest speed of 12-amps, you need to change the setting with is easily done by pressing and holding the button on the front of the unit, then scrolling through the power levels until you arrive at the setting you want.

However, level 1 charging is slow, and even on the highest setting, you'll only add about 3 to 5 miles of range per hour of charging. For that reason, most Ioniq 5 owners will opt to charge on what is called Level 2 charging, which is from a 240-v source.

There is a variety of level 2 charging equipment available to purchase, and we've reviewed many of the popular units available today. We even posted a list of our top choices in different categories. Since the Ioniq 5 is capable of accepting up to 10.9 kW, owners that want to charge the vehicle as quickly as possible at home should consider purchasing a 48-amp charging station. Even though the Ioniq 5 can accept more power, we believe that most owners will find that a 40-amp charging station will also be more than fast enough for their daily charging needs.

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: First Drive

16 Photos

However, the Ioniq 5's best charging feature is really its ability to recharge from 10% to 80% in only 18 minutes when charging from a 350 kW DC fast charger, and also when the battery is warm.

We recently recorded three separate DC fast charge sessions with an Ioniq 5 in cold weather, and in all three of the sessions, it took 30 minutes to charge from 10% to 80%, which is still good, just not as good as when charging in warmer temperatures.

The Ioniq 5 is also one of the very first EVs to have vehicle to load (V2L) capability, which allows you to access the stored energy in the battery to power electrical devices. The system can deliver up to 16-amps of power at 120-volts (1.9 kW).

We plugged in a variety of devices including an electric coffee maker and the vehicle was able to power everything without an issue.

So check out the video and let us know if you still have any questions. We'll try to answer anything the video doesn't already explain.