Car and Driver just announced that it choose the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 as its EV of the year for 2022. We know the publication was getting set to announce the winner since it first shared an article and video highlighting the 20 EV contenders for the award. We've included a link to the article and the earlier video below.

It comes as no surprise that the edgy, unique, and compelling 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 came out on top in Car and Driver's tests. It has appealed to people across the globe and already racked up plenty of awards, including multiple 2022 World Car Awards. In addition, the Ioniq 5 is a 2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award winner, which is the Institute's top honor.

Car and Driver is impressed with the Ioniq 5's innovative design. You'll be hard-pressed to find anything else quite like it on the market today. Even its corporate cousin, the Kia EV6, which is built on the same platform, doesn't look even remotely related to the Hyundai electric crossover.

The publication goes on to praise the Ioniq 5's modern and highly functional interior, which has generous space for passengers and their cargo. This Hyundai EV also impresses when it comes to range, charging, acceleration, and overall driving manners. It's among a few of the quickest-charging electric cars on the market today, and while it's fun to drive, it also remains comfortable for all-day driving.

As you'll learn from watching the embedded videos, Car and Driver tested a number of factors to determine which of the 20 EVs was worthy of wearing the crown. Factors included highway range, charging speed, cargo capacity, overall performance, and a few other areas.

Car and Driver also aimed to answer some key questions about each EV, which helped it decide on an overall winner. Does the EV fulfill its mission? Does it offer good value for the price? How enjoyable is it to drive? And, how does the EV help advance segment technology?

The 2022 Ioniq 5 starts at around $40,000. It has an EPA-estimated range of up to 303 miles. According to Hyundai, availability is "extremely limited."

Below, we've included Car and Driver's initial video highlighting the 20 contenders. For all the details, check out both videos, as well as the original articles published by Car and Driver. Once you've had a chance to take it all in, leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.

Do you agree with Car and Driver? If not, which electric car is your EV of the year?