Global passenger plug-in electric car sales continue to expand at a healthy rate towards new records.

According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 847,580 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in August, which is 60% more than a year ago and not far from a record level (it's actually the best "off-peak" month - as the peaks are usually in the last month of a quarter).

Market share increased to 15%, including about 11% for battery-electric cars and 4% for plug-in hybrids. BEVs were up 66%, while PHEVs were up by 47%. However, according to the article, PHEVs outside of China are down 9%.

Meanwhile, conventional hybrids are finally up (after months of decline), but only by 6% year-over-year. That's the highest growth rate since March 2022.

Plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: about *622,000 (up 66% year-over-year) and 11% share

PHEVs: about *226,000 (up 47% year-over-year) and 4% share

Total: 847,580 (up 60% year-over-year) and 15% share

* estimated from the market share

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – August 2022

So far this year, more than 5.7 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered globally, which opens the way to exceed 10 million units in 2022 (for the very first time).

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: about *4.1 million and 9.2% share

PHEVs: about *1.7 million and 3.8% share

Total: 5,780,291 and roughly 13% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in the twelve months of 2021, some 6.5 million plug-in electric cars were sold.

Model rank

The Tesla Model Y was the star of the show in August, with 64,780 units (best off-peak result). But BYD also can be pretty happy with five models in the top 10 (at least if we count BEVs and PHEVs together, as in the data source).

Top 10 for the month:

Tesla Model Y - 64,780 BYD Song (BEV + PHEV) - 42,522 BYD Qin Plus (BEV+PHEV) - 35,716 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 33,877 Tesla Model 3 - 31,529 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 25,994 BYD Dolphin - 23,486 BYD Yuan Plus (BEV) - 18,518 Volkswagen ID.4 - 17,246 GAC Aion S - 11,683

The Tesla Model Y remains the top-selling plug-in car model, while the next three models (Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, Tesla Model 3 and BYD Song family) are now relatively close to each other.

There are six BYD models in the top 10, two Teslas, one Volkswagen and one Wuling.

Top 20 by the end of July:

Tesla Model Y - 409,378 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 278,838 Tesla Model 3 - 268,157 BYD Song (BEV + PHEV) - 239,739 BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV) - 198,326 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 148,512 BYD Dolphin - 102,620 Volkswagen ID.4 - 99,880 BYD Yuan Plus - 92,776 BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV) - 79,211 Li Xiang One EREV - 75,397 Chery QQ Ice Cream - 72,094 Chery eQ1 - 68,153 GAC Aion Y - 67,793 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 67,781 Changan Benni EV - 64,553 Hozon Neta V - 59,637 GAC Aion S - 58,471 Kia EV6 - 54,896 Ford Mustang Mach-E - 51,447

Brand rank

In August, BYD noted another huge record (over 173,000 plug-in electric cars - including 82,678 BEVs), which is significantly more than in the case of Tesla (101,778). Volkswagen is third with over 40,000.

Top 10 for the month:

BYD - 173,867 Tesla - 101,778 Volkswagen - 40,387 SAIC-GM-Wuling - 38,435 Geely - 28,911 GAC - 27,064 Chery - 26,586 BMW - 24,679 Mercedes-Benz - 23,344 Dongfeng - 22,626

The top three brands year-to-date are BYD (which extends its advantage), Tesla, and the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture.