BYD does not intend to slow down and increases production and sales of plug-in electric cars basically every month.

According to the company's report, in August, BYD passenger plug-in car sales amounted to 173,977, which is 188% more than a year ago and a new monthly record.

That's over 11,000 more than in July and its sixth consecutive monthly record (14th record in the past 15 months). Interestingly, the record has been achieved amid power constraints and new Covid outbreaks in China.

According to BYD's chairman and president Wang Chuanfu (via CnEVPost), the volume is expected to increase and might reach 280,000 units per month by the end of this year.

The overwhelming majority of BYD sales are in China, while export stands for a few percents of the total result.

Last month, BYD sold over 91,000 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars, which is over three times more than a year ago. All-electric (BEV) car sales amounted to over 82,000, at only a slightly lower year-over-year growth rate.

BYD plug-in car sales results:

BEVs: 82,678 (up 172% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 91,299 (up 203% year-over-year)

Total: 173,977 (up 188% year-over-year)

Some 5,092 BYD plug-ins were exported, which is also a new record.

BYD plug-in electric car sales – August 2022

So far this year, the company sold over 970,000 plug-in electric cars.

BYD plug-in sales year-to-date:

BEVs: 487,189 (up 227% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 487,159 (up 335% year-over-year)

Total: 974,348 (up 274% year-over-year)



During the last 12 months, the company sold 1.3 million plug-ins, while the cumulative number is almost 2.5 million.

It's possible that in 2022, BYD will sell close to 2 million plug-ins. For reference, in 2021, the company sold 593,745 plug-in cars.

Top models

Sales data indicate that many of the BYD models once again reached new monthly record levels. The company mentions 42,500 BYD Song (BEVs and PHEVs), 39,512 BYD Qin (BEVs and PHEVs), 26,003 BYD Han (BEVs and PHEVs), 23,469 BYD Dolphin, 18,265 BYD Yuan and 10,815 BYD Tang (BEVs and PHEVs).

Besides passenger cars, BYD sold also some 938 commercial electric vehicles for a total of 174,915 plug-in vehicles last month.