The passenger car market in China expanded by 29% year-over-year in August, thanks to registration tax reductions for some ICE models (engines below 2,000cc and price up to 300,000 CNY / $42,100), as well as ongoing growth of plug-in models.

The plug-in electric car segment almost doubled compared to a year ago to a near record level.

According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 552,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in China in August, which is 92% more than a year ago and about 60% of the global plug-in car market.

Market share of plug-ins improved to 30%, including 22% BEVs and 8% PHEVs. We guess that in both cases, the number will be even better later this year.

Results for the month:

BEVs: about 412,000 (up 80%) and 22% share

PHEVs: about 140,000 (up 137%) and 8% share

Total: 552,195 (up 92%) and 30% share

Plug-in electric car sales in China – August 2022

So far this year, over 3.4 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in China - that's more than in the entire year 2021.

BEVs: about *2.63 million and 20% share

PHEVs: about *0.79 million and 6% share

Total: 3,412,938 and 26% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in 2021, the total plug-in electric car registrations increased by about 153% year-over-year to over 3.2 million (from 1.27 million in 2020).

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s updated forecast, some 6 million passenger plug-in electric cars might be sold in China in 2022.

Model rank

In August, BYD continued to be the main electrification force in China, putting several of its models in the top 10 for plug-ins (all plug-in versions counted together).

Interestingly, both the Song and Qin families were above the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, with the Tesla Model Y just off the podium.

The BYD Song is currently really strong with 36,791 PHEVs and 5,688 BEV registrations (new record levels). Who knows how high it might go - maybe even 50,000 per month total?

Overall, the entire market is booming and it appears that most of the models set new or near-record results.

Top 10 for the month:

BYD Song Plus (BEV + PHEV): 42,479 BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV): 35,688 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV: 33,866 Tesla Model Y: 31,796 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV): 25,987 BYD Dolphin: 23,469 BYD Yuan Plus BEV: 18,006 GAC Aion S: 11,683 GAC Aion Y: 11,012 Hozon Neta V EV: 10,236

* BEV and PHEV versions of the same models were counted together in the source.

Year-to-date, the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV remains the market leader in terms of volume, but its advantage over the BYD Song (BEV + PHEV) decreased.

The BYD Qin family, on the other hand, strengthened above the Tesla Model Y, despite Tesla having a really good month.

Top 10 year-to-date:

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV: 278,822 BYD Song Plus (BEV + PHEV): 239,354 BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV): 198,179 Tesla Model Y: 172,711 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV): 148,382 BYD Dolphin: 102,476 BYD Yuan Plus BEV: 92,091 BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV): 77,489 Li Xiang One EREV: 75,397 Chery QQ Ice Cream: 72,094

Brands

If we compare brands, it turns out that BYD is on track to take a third of the market.

Top brands by share in the plug-in segment year-to-date:

BYD: 28.4%

SAIC-GM-Wuling: 9.1%

Tesla: 7.1%

Chery: 4.8%

GAC: 4.5%

Volkswagen: 3.8%

Geely: 3.6%

Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment year-to-date: