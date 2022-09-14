Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in August increased by 10.4% year-over-year to 239,887 units, which is another positive sign that the parts supply situation is improving. Thanks to the recent few months, also the year-to-date result improved compared to 2021, reaching 1,919,106 (up 0.8%).

However, not everything is so good, as we don't see any signs of a Kia EV6 production ramp-up in the company's stats.

Last month, Kia EV6 wholesale sales (closely related to production) amounted to 4,778 units, including 1,672 in South Korea and 3,106 exported. That's 15.7% less than a year ago when the EV6 entered the market and the lowest result since the market launch.

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales), unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

The wholesale results are quite surprising as there are no signs that demand for Kia EV6 weakened. We would rather expect 6, 8 or more thousand per month.

Kia EV6 electric car sales (wholesale sales) – August 2022

So far this year, Kia EV6 wholesale volume exceeded 55,000, so we can maintain the forecast that at least 80,000 is possible during 2022 (at the current rate).

Cumulatively, the company produced more than 84,000 EV6. Most of them (over 56,000) were exported.

Retail sales

In its monthly sales data report, Kia lists also 4,499 retail sales of the Kia EV6 outside of South Korea, including 1,840 in the US. Only in Europe did the company sell more - 2,135.

Retail sales of the Niro EV and Soul EV outside of South Korea amounted to respectively 2,298 and 287 (we don't have numbers for Kia's home market).

Kia BEV sales last month:

EV6: 4,499 retail sales outside South Korea

(4,778 wholesale - 1,672 in South Korea and 3,106 exported)

(4,778 wholesale - 1,672 in South Korea and 3,106 exported) Niro EV: 2,298 retail sales outside South Korea

Soul EV: 287 retails sales outside South Korea

Total*: at least 8,756 (up 15% year-over-year) or 3.7% of the total volume

*South Korea + overseas retail sales data (different to the press release)

Unfortunately, Kia does not report PHEV numbers.