Much like its parent company Hyundai, Kia is adding hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles to its portfolio. In fact, these brands tend to offer some of the newer models with multiple powertrain options. The 2023 Kia Sportage just recently came to market, it's available with a gas-only, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrain, and Kia just released pricing for the latter.

The 2023 Kia Sportage starts a $25,990, with the traditional hybrid getting a small upcharge, taking the price to $27,290. However, the new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle option (PHEV) is much more expensive, starting at $38,490, excluding the $1,295 destination fee.

The 2023 Sportage PHEV features a 261 horsepower powertrain, an EPA fuel economy target of 84 MPGe, and 34 miles of all-electric range. It comes standard with all-wheel drive. Kia says it's available at local dealers now, though there are very few copies around, and most are already spoken for. Moreover, nearly every dealer we checked was adding a notable market adjustment.

The 2023 Sportage PHEV is available in two trim levels: X-Line AWD and X-Line Prestige AWD. The price listed above is obviously for the lower of the two trim levels. The Prestige version commands an even higher starting price, at $42,990 plus destination.

According to Kia, the 2023 Sportage PHEV is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a 66.9 kW electric motor. The combination produces a total output of 261 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

The Sportage PHEV comes standard with a 7.2 KW onboard charger. Kia says it will take about two hours to charge the battery to full using a Level 2 charger.

The Sportage is a two-row compact crossover with class-leading cargo capacity and plenty of room for adults in the second. Despite its size, it rides and drives much like a smaller car. Notable features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, a 12.3-inch touch-screen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a host of advanced driver-assist systems.

The Sportage's X-Line trims get a more rugged appearance, with unique front and rear bumpers, as well as glass black side mirrors, windows surrounds, and roof rack. It also gets 19-inch gloss black alloy wheels.