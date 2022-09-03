Kia America reports 66,089 car sales in August, which is 22% more than a year ago and the best-ever August. It seems that the company has finally found a way to improve results, although the year-to-date result at 461,878 is still 8% lower than in 2021.
Another bit of positive news for Kia is that its electrified car sales - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) - increased by 151% year-over-year, but the press release does not include a precise number.
Deliveries of the all-electric Kia EV6 slightly improved in August (compared to July) and amounted to 1,840 (2.8% of the total volume).
Kia EV6 sales in the US – August 2022
So far this year, the Kia EV6 has reached a cumulative sales total of 16,124 in the US. At such a rate, more than 25,000 units should be sold by the end of the year, which will be comparable to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 volume.
We guess that sales of the Kia EV6 could be higher in the future, as the model is most likely supply-constrained.
Before the end of the year, the Kia EV6 lineup to be reinforced by the performance-oriented Kia EV6 GT version (above the GT-Line trim), which can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.
Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other plug-in models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrid versions.
Kia's plug-in lineup has been recently strengthened by the Sportage PHEV model, which offers up to 32 miles (51 km) of all-electric range.
Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America said:
“In light of ongoing supply challenges across the industry, achieving a best-ever August sales performance is a testament to the strength of our product lineup, our dealers and our employees. We are optimistic that production through the end of the year will improve and further the success of our all-new Sportage, EV6, upcoming redesigned Telluride and more.”
