Kia America reports 66,089 car sales in August, which is 22% more than a year ago and the best-ever August. It seems that the company has finally found a way to improve results, although the year-to-date result at 461,878 is still 8% lower than in 2021.

Another bit of positive news for Kia is that its electrified car sales - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) - increased by 151% year-over-year, but the press release does not include a precise number.

Deliveries of the all-electric Kia EV6 slightly improved in August (compared to July) and amounted to 1,840 (2.8% of the total volume).

Kia EV6 sales in the US – August 2022

So far this year, the Kia EV6 has reached a cumulative sales total of 16,124 in the US. At such a rate, more than 25,000 units should be sold by the end of the year, which will be comparable to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 volume.

We guess that sales of the Kia EV6 could be higher in the future, as the model is most likely supply-constrained.

Before the end of the year, the Kia EV6 lineup to be reinforced by the performance-oriented Kia EV6 GT version (above the GT-Line trim), which can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other plug-in models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrid versions.

Kia's plug-in lineup has been recently strengthened by the Sportage PHEV model, which offers up to 32 miles (51 km) of all-electric range.

Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America said: