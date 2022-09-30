The Hongqi E-HS9, a luxurious all-electric three-row SUV from China, is one of the latest models tested in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge, which is designed to check long-distance travel capabilities, related to the combination of range, efficiency, and fast charging.

The car is quite heavy (2,780 kg with the driver) and not too aerodynamically efficient (drag coefficient of about 0.345), according to the recent range test, but its energy consumption is comparable to many other large BEVs with much better aerodynamics, which is a big positive.

According to the video, the Hongqi E-HS9 (version equipped with a 99 kWh battery and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain), completed the distance of 1,000 km (over 621 miles), at an average temperature of 16°C, in 11 hours and 5 minutes (after some time deductions).

That's a better time than in the case of the three-row BYD Tang (11 hours and 25 minutes) and NIO ES8 (also 11 hours and 25 minutes).

However, in the case of the Hongqi E-HS9, the result has been achieved with an increased number of charging stops, which is the main drawback - especially for a model that is intended as a luxury vehicle.

During the challenge, the car was charged a total of seven times along the way (5-6 is a typical number of stops for the challenge). After the initial 196 km (122 miles), the average distance between charging stops was 115 km (71 miles).

The 1,000 km challenge is a unique test (optimized for time rather than convenience), which expands our empirical knowledge about EVs and gives us glimpses of what is physically possible by an experienced driver in a country with dense DC fast charging infrastructure.

Fast charging capabilities of the Hongqi E-HS9 are usually good - it can charge at well over 100 kW (over 130 kW peak) with a relatively flat charging curve, although from time to time there happens to be also strange dips when charging drops to 30-40 kW.

Bjørn Nyland reports an average energy consumption of 329 Wh/km (529 Wh/mile).

Beside great comfort and noise insulation, the Hongqi E-HS9 offers a good audio system, quick acceleration (straight road) and great brakes. It's a very spacious car with good materials, good headlights and an overall interesting value proposition.

On the cons side, the design is not for everyone and it's not a sporty car, but more of a road yacht. There are various small issues and the software (infotainment, navigation, drive assist) is not considered too good.

Test conditions (according to Bjørn Nyland):

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: 12-20°C (16°C on average)

Total time: 11 hours and 5 minutes

Average speed (total): 90.2 km/h (56 mph)

Average energy consumption: 329 Wh/km (529 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 7

Average distance between charging stops:

Total: 125 km (78 miles)

Excluding the initial segment: 115 km (71 miles)

Charging stops:

after 196 km (122 miles) after 245 km (152 miles) after 376 km (234 miles) after 525 km (326 miles) after 675 km (420 miles) after 839 km (521 miles) data N/A

Acceleration, braking and noise test:

Headlights test: