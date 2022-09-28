The all-electric and pretty luxurious Hongqi E-HS9 is one of the latest models from China, introduced in Europe (specifically in Norway).

Despite quite controversial styling, it's getting some traction and already more than 1,000 have been delivered to customers.

Today, we will take a look at Bjørn Nyland's humorous banana box test of the Hongqi E-HS9 to see the cargo potential of this three-row SUV. However, we must note that it's a six-seat version and the results for the seven-seater might be a bit different.

The Hongqi E-HS9 (check more details about it in the previous post) has a small frunk in the Norwegian version, but it happens to be too small to fit a banana box. It should be good enough for charging cables (by the way the car offers a power export feature through its charging inlet in a similar way to the Hyundai Ioniq 5/Kia EV6).

With the third row folded, the Hongqi E-HS9 can take 16 boxes, which is one of the best results ever. An interesting thing is that the third-row seats can be unfolded electrically.

The second row in the six-seat version can't be folded, which is one of the reasons why this spacious SUV took "only" 30 boxes total - two less than the NIO ES8.

As it turns out, the Hongqi E-HS9 joins the all-Chinese podium of the SUV category in terms of cargo potential, slightly ahead of the BYD Tang.

Results for selected cars (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats):