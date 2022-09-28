The Hongqi E-HS9, called also an electric "Rolls-Royce" from China, has been recently range tested by Bjørn Nyland at a temperature of about 13-18°C.

No one would expect a very high range result from the E-HS9, because it's a large three-row SUV, with "brick" aerodynamics (drag coefficient of about 0.345) and a weight of about 2,780 kg with the driver - according to the video.

However, a large battery of 99 kWh and decent overall efficiency enabled it to achieve a relatively good result - on par with other large BEVs, like the BYD Tang, NIO ES8 or Audi e-tron 55. All that with outstanding ride comfort too.

During the test, Bjørn Nyland estimated that the available battery capacity of this version is 86.5 kWh. Measures of average energy consumption at two-speed levels allowed him to estimate the range and, as usual, compare the results with other models.

At 90 km/h (56 mph), the Hongqi E-HS9 achieved an energy consumption of 218 Wh/km (351 Wh/mile), which translated into a range of 402 km (250 miles).

At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased to 321 Wh/km (516 Wh/mile), while the range decreased to 269 km (167 miles).

One of the most interesting things is that energy consumption is very similar to the Audi e-tron, which raises the question of why the Audi e-tron uses so much energy (as a smaller, lighter and more aerodynamic car).

