When Tesla opened its newest factories in Germany and Texas, it was clear it would be a long time before the factories could ramp up significantly. In fact, Tesla provided its annual production and delivery estimates stating that it wasn't counting on Giga Berlin or Giga Texas to make a monumental impact since Giga Shanghai and Tesla's Fremont factory are cranking out EVs at an increasing speed.

Nonetheless, Tesla already hit the milestone of 1,000 Model Y crossovers produced per week in Berlin by June 2022. The same goal was achieved at Giga Texas much more recently. At any rate, new reports are suggesting that Tesla is hoping to produce 2,000 Model Y per week in the near future. As we previously reported, the goal is for the Tesla factory in Germany to reach a run rate of 3,000 EVs per week by this October 2022.

Keep in mind that Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has been raving about the Model Y since he first unveiled it. Musk has gone so far as to say that it will eventually be the best-selling vehicle across the globe, and it's already making notable strides.

With two factories making Model Y crossovers in the US for the local market, as well as a factory in China producing the electric crossover for local and global consumption, Tesla is already proving that it can begin to chip away at the high demand by reducing Model Y delivery times. Now, focusing on the European market seems paramount.

The new 2,000-Model-Y-per-week goal was reported by Teslarati based on details from the German publication TeslaMag.de. The article cites reports suggesting that Tesla aims to achieve the goal sometime in September 2022.

If the EV maker can pull it off, it will have doubled its production capacity in just a few months. Adding another 1,000 EVs produced per week in another month or so doesn't seem impossible, but we'll have to wait and see how the ramp-up to 2,000 progresses before we speculate about when Tesla might actually hit 3,000.

It's important to note that even though Tesla just recently opened Giga Berlin, it has already carried out some upgrades to speed up production. The same has been true of Giga Shanghai and Giga Texas.

Tesla continues to prove that it can increase its production speed at factories across the globe and that the upgrades are actually making a notable impact. This helps to make it more clear that those same strategies and upgrades may have a similar impact at each of Tesla's factories.

Looking further out, Tesla executive Drew Baglino noted during the company's Q2 2022 earning conference call that Giga Berlin could reach a run rate of as many as 5,000 Model Y SUVs per week by the end of 2022.

Do you think Tesla can achieve these production goals as soon as the reports suggest? If not, share your estimated timeline with us in the comment section below.