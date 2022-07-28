After we just reported that Tesla's Giga Shanghai EV factory should be able to produce 3,000 EVs per week following the current and ongoing upgrades, it seems Tesla may be shooting for 3,000 per week at its new factory in Germany as well.

Not long ago, Tesla announced that Giga Berlin hit the 1,000-per-week milestone, and the automaker is still working on ramping up production in Germany. At the same time, Tesla is ramping up production at its other new factory in Austin, Texas.

Recent reports suggest Tesla has an internal goal to grow production at Giga Berlin to an impressive 3,000 Model Y crossovers manufactured per week by October 2022. Tesla recently shared its annual production capacity growth, and it's compelling. Despite much adversity, the automaker is still on track to produce and deliver 50 percent more EVs this year than it did in 2021, which would amount to some 1.5 million.

During last week's Tesla earnings conference call, Tesla SVP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering Drew Baglino went so far as to say that Giga Berlin could be cranking out a whopping 5,000 EVs per week by the end of 2022, so 3,000 copies per week in a few months makes sense.

To be clear, while Tesla does share such information in its quarterly reports and during conference calls, it rarely shares much outside of those instances. That said, the details related to Tesla's production goals came from a report by industry insider TeslaMag.de, which was shared by Teslarati.

According to the sources with information on the matter, Giga Berlin has started running two shifts and working toward a new goal of 1,500 cars produced per week. The goal based on the inside information is that the number will continue to increase to at least 3,000 cars per week, and the milestone is expected to be achieved by October.

It appears Giga Berlin is currently sticking with two shifts and a five-day work week. However, the sources added that beginning in October, the factory will move to three shifts. Reportedly, the third shift will only be 80 percent occupied.

The source also added that waste from the Model Y Giga Press machines was slowing down production, but the issue has been resolved with a 10 percent reduction in waste.