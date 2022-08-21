Volkswagen has announced that it will only sell electric cars in Norway from 2024 onwards. Norway is the world's leading country when it comes to EV vs ICE sales. In 2021, 64.5% of all cars sold in the Scandinavian country were fully electric.

Despite being a major oil exporter, Norway is one of the world's most sustainable countries. Over the past 10 years, the country has heavily invested in renewable energy and EV charging infrastructure. The Norwegian government also offers many incentives for EVs, such as VAT exemptions and the ability to drive in bus and taxi lanes. In general, it's much more affordable to buy an all-electric car in Norway than it is a petrol, hybrid, or diesel vehicle.

Norwegian outlet Postsen wrote the following:

"Volkswagen will cut off all sales of petrol, diesel and hybrid cars in Norway on 1 January 2024. Director Ulf Tore Hekneby of Volkswagen importer Harald A. Møller will announce an event at Arendalsuka on Thursday."

In the first half of 2022, the best-selling EV in Norway was the Tesla Model Y. It was closely followed by the Volkswagen ID.4 and Škoda Enyaq. Interestingly, Tesla Model 3 sales have significantly decreased in Norway - probably due to the arrival of new competitors like the BMW i4 and the European launch of the Tesla Model Y.

As well as the ID.4, Volkswagen also offers the ID.3 hatchback and ID.5 'SUV coupe' in Norway. The ID.3 was briefly Norway's best-selling electric car 2 years ago, however the onslaught of new EVs since then has significantly eaten away at sales. Meanwhile, the upcoming ID. Buzz is sold out for the next year, with Norway being its top destination - even ahead of Germany.