The electric pickups are barely starting to show up on the market, but they already surprised many by how capable they are.

Here we can see a Ford F-150 Lightning, which after a trip to Alaska, has been tested by The Fast Lane Truck against conventional pickups in tug of war.

It's more fun rather than a real scientific test, but it hints that electric pickups can match the top conventional models.

In the first test, the Ford F-150 Lightning was put up against its gasoline counterpart (Ford F-150 twin turbo 3.5L V6 hybrid with 10-speed automatic transmission). Both vehicles are all-wheel drive, but the Lightning is heavier by 1,000 lbs or so, which is crucial in this type of contest. Higher power and torque also indicate that the electric F-150 should win. As we can see in the video, the conventional F-150 had no chance. It was easy.

But the most important test was between the Ford F-150 Lightning and a heavy-duty truck - larger and heavier by about 1,000 lbs. The Ram 2500 with Cummins straight six 6.7L turbo diesel engine is a real contender.

According to the video, the two vehicles appeared to be equally powerful and quickly dug in. However, once the challenge ended, it turned out that the instant torque of the Ford F-150 Lightning enabled it to gain a tiny bit of ground at the beginning before the duo stuck. It means a win for an electric full-size pickup, over a heavy-duty diesel pickup.

By the way, the Rivian R1T with all-terrain tires and slightly higher weight can beat a stock Ford F-150 Lightning, so maybe it would be also able to win against a heavy-duty ICE pickup.

In future episodes, The Fast Lane Truck intends to check out how well the GMC Hummer EV Pickup is at tug of war, as it might be considered a heavy-duty EV, right?

If those are the first electric pickup models on the market, just imagine the next-generation models. We have no doubt that this will be an amazing decade of EV expansion toward the upcoming domination of EVs over ICEs.