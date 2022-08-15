Cadillac and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) have entered into an official multi-year sponsorship agreement. The General Motors luxury automaker will serve as the official vehicle for the US Open. Moreover, the all-new Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV will be front and center.

The agreement will officially begin with the 2022 US Open. Cadillac will have a strong presence at the event, showcasing its first fully electric vehicle – the Lyriq SUV – at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. In addition, as you can see in the short video clip below, Cadillac's white crest will be shown on all courts and nets at the tennis center.

The official Cadillac press release reveals that there will be a 3,000-square-foot Cadillac Showroom at the event. It will feature the Cadillac ELECTRIQ Theater, which helps fill people in on the luxury brand's future plans. Cadillac aims to become an electric-only automaker going forward.

As part of the sponsorship agreement, Cadillac will also supply vehicles for the US Open. The fleet will provide transportation services for more than 250 tennis players. Managing Director of Corporate Partnerships for the USTA Deanne Pownall said the Association is "thrilled" to welcome Cadillac as a major sponsor that will "electrify the fan experience." She shared:

“The US Open and Cadillac are a perfect match. Cadillac is an iconic American luxury brand with a commitment to excellence, innovation and equality. The US Open Tennis Championships is the biggest and boldest tennis tournament and will provide Cadillac with a spectacular showcase to demonstrate its bold vision to fans on-site and around the world."

The US Open's Fan Week starts on August 23, 2022, though the main event begins on August 29 and runs through September 11. If you own a Cadillac, you will be able to park for free in select lots at the US Open.

On Friday, September, 2, Cadillac plans to sponsor upgrades to front-row and courtside seats for some fans. Some 10,000 fans will also get a Cadillac “Be Iconic” hat.