The Volkswagen Group (which includes Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Skoda, SEAT and more) reports €132.3 billion ($134.9 billion) in revenues in the first half of 2022, which is 2% more than a year ago.

That's not a bad result, considering how terrible the second quarter was due to the war in Ukraine, the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, and the coronavirus pandemic in China.

Nonetheless, vehicle deliveries decreased by 22.2% year-over-year to nearly 3.88 million, which is not a good sign. While the operating result remains positive (some €12.8 billion and up 12.9% in H1), it decreased by 31% year-over-year in Q2 (to €4.5 billion).

In the case of all-electric vehicles, we have already known that the Volkswagen Group sold some 217,000 BEVs (up 27% year-over-year) during the first half of the year, including 118,000 in Q2 (up 6%).

Volkswagen brand

The group's main brand - Volkswagen, reports 62,500 passenger all-electric car sales in Q2 (up just 0.6% year-over-year) and 115,900 in H1 (up 24.8%).

Compared to a total of 2.08 million vehicles (down 23.2%), that's over 5.5% of the total, globally.

Volkswagen global BEV sales - Q2 2022

The top-selling electric Volkswagen model is the Volkswagen ID.4 with 63,000 units (66,800 including ID.5).

In recent months, Volkswagen launched production of the ID.4 at additional sites - in Emden, Germany and in Chattanooga, Tennessee, US, as well as the Volkswagen ID. Buzz in Hanover, Germany.

Together with increasing sales in China (a new record in June), it's expected that Volkswagen will be able to return to fast growth later this year.

The backlog of orders for all-electric ID. cars in Europe alone stand at 139,000. If we add orders in other markets, we can basically assume that the entire production envisioned for 2022 is sold out.

For reference, in 2021, Volkswagen sold some 263,000 all-electric vehicles (up 97% over 2020). Only time will tell, whether this year the volume will significantly beat the 2021 record and maybe exceed 300,000.