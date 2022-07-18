The Volkswagen Group (which includes Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Skoda, SEAT and more) reports another significant decrease in global vehicle sales during the second quarter of 2022, by 22.4% year-over-year to 1,976,800.

During the first half of the year, the volume decreased by 22.2% year-over-year to 3,875,100.

Volkswagen Group BEV sales - Q2 2022

In the case of all-electric vehicles, the group reports sales of 118,000 units in Q2, which is only 6% more than a year ago. BEV share out of the total group volume increased to nearly 6.0% (up from 4.4% a year ago).

The result is very disappointing, but we must remember that there were a lot of headwinds, especially in Europe and China, where the group's BEV sales are focused right now. The company mentioned supply bottlenecks, a temporary stop of production in Europe and Covid-related lockdowns in China.

There is good news too. According to the company, June was comparable to the levels noted in Q4 2021, which was the top quarter so far. Demand remains strong and it's expected that results will improve in the second half of the year. BEV share out of the total volume is expected to increase to 7-8%.

Hildegard Wortmann, Group Board Member Sales:

“We successfully continued our electric ramp-up despite challenging conditions, especially in the second quarter. Demand continues to be strong and we expect an improving supply situation in the second half of the year. June BEV deliveries showed a clear upward trend already to the monthly levels of Q4 2021. We are working intensively to reduce the high order bank and the delivery times for our customers and are committed to our goal of a BEV share of 7 to 8 percent for the full year.”

Volkswagen Group sales:

BEVs: about 118,000 (up 6.3% year-over-year) and 6.0% share

PHEVs: N/A

During the first half of 2022, Volkswagen Group sold 217,100 electric vehicles - 27% more than a year ago.

Volkswagen Group sales YTD:

BEVs: about 217,100 (up 27.0% year-over-year) and 5.6% share

PHEVs: N/A

For reference, in 12 months of 2021, the Volkswagen Group sold a record number of roughly 762,400 plug-in electric vehicles (including 452,900 BEVs):

BEVs: about 452,900 (up 95.5% year-over-year) and 5.1% share

PHEVs: about 309,500 (up 61% year-over-year) and 3.5% share

Total: about 762,400 (up 81% year-over-year) and 8.6% share

Volkswagen Group BEV sales by markets - Q2 2022

Volkswagen Group's BEV sales increased significantly in China, but in Europe and in the US, a noticeable decrease was recorded.

Nonetheless, Europe remains the largest market for the group's electric vehicles with a 60% share.

Sales in Q2 2022:

Europe: 70,400 (down 16.5%)

US: 9,000 (down 22.9%)

China: 34,700 (up 188.3%)

Rest of the world: 3,900 (up 31.1%)

Total: 118,000 (up 6.3% year-over-year)



The company notes also a strong order intake in Western Europe (up 40% year-over-year in the first half of the year).

Sales in H1 2022:

Europe: 128,800 (up 0.6%)

US: 17,000 (down 8.4%)

China: 63,500 (up 247.1%)

Rest of the world: 7,800 (up 29.0%)

Total: 217,100 (up 27.0% year-over-year)

Volkswagen Group BEV sales by brands - Q2 2022

The Volkswagen brand was responsible for the majority of the all-electric sales, with a substantial contribution from Audi, Skoda and Porsche:

Volkswagen (cars): 62,500 (up 0.7%)

Audi: 25,800 (up 41.8%)

Skoda: 13,400 (down 12.3%)

Porsche: 9,400 (down 12.5%)

SEAT/Cupra: 6,100 (up 53.5%)

Volkswagen (commercial vehicles): 400 (down 19.3%)

other (MAN, Scania, Navistar): 370 (up 53.0%)

Total: 118,000 (up 6.3% year-over-year)

Sales in H1 2022:

Volkswagen (cars): 115,900 (up 24.9%)

Audi: 50,000 (up 52.7%)

Skoda: 22,200 (up 25.5%)

Porsche: 18,900 (down 4.8%)

SEAT/Cupra: 8,300 (up 33.8%)

Volkswagen (commercial vehicles): 1,100 (down 3.6%)

other (MAN, Scania, Navistar): 600 (up 41.3%)

Total: 217,100 (up 27.0% year-over-year)

Top all-electric models - Q2 2022

The Volkswagen ID.4 (counted together with the ID.5 coupe version) continues to be the top-selling model in the group, followed by the Volkswagen ID.3.

Interestingly, the Audi e-tron was above the Audi Q4 e-tron and some of the other models, probably due to production constraints of the MEB-based cars.

The top selling BEV models in Q2 2022:

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 - 36,500 (estimated)

Volkswagen ID.3 - 13,000

Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) - 14,400

Skoda Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) - probably above 10,000

Porsche Taycan (incl. Cross Turismo) - 9,400

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) - 7,500

The top selling BEV models in the first half of 2022 were as follows:

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 - 66,800

Volkswagen ID.3 - 26,000

Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) - 24,700

Skoda Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) - 22,200

Porsche Taycan (incl. Cross Turismo) - 18,900

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) - 18,200

Volkswagen Group all-electric vehicle sales - Q2 2022