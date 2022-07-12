Electra’s New Townie Go! 5i EQ Keeps Things Cute And Simple

Mainstream bicycle manufacturers each take different routes when it comes to the e-bike world. Brands like Nukeproof and Orbea integrate their electric bikes alongside their standard models, while brands like Specialized and Giant launched their own spinoff subsidiaries to better differentiate their affordable commuter e-bikes from their high-end performance models and standard pedal-only models.

The same is true with Trek, and its Electra brand, which has introduced a new commuter model called the Townie Go! 5i EQ. We’ve talked about the Townie model range before, and the newest addition, the 5i EQ, slots in perfectly. For starters, Trek has deigned the 5i EQ to be rather affordable—though not cheap. At $2,950 USD, the electric bike offers a lot of utility for the daily commuter, with a large dose of added style, too. Now, I’m not exactly a fan of the cruiser styling, but I know a whole lot of people who would totally rock this kind of ride.

When it comes to technology, the Electra Townie Go! 5i EQ is thoroughly impressive, and does more than justify its premium price point. For starters, we find a Bosch electric motor with a nominal output of 250W. This allows you to reach an assisted top speed of 20 miles per hour. Furthermore, a 400 Wh battery powers this e-bike, although Electra has neglected to mention claimed range, as this is one of the most difficult variables to predict, and very much a case-to-case basis.

Overall, given the bike’s electric motor and battery, it tips the scales at 25 kilograms. Not exactly lightweight, it makes for a stable ride at speed. Besides, its electric motor masks all that weight once you start moving. Plus, a Shimano Nexus 5-speed internal gear hub keeps shifts smooth and precise, and allows you to maintain maximum pedaling efficiently all throughout. Another nifty plus is how approachable it is to ride, thanks to its low-slung step through frame. While it doesn’t get any suspension, it gets a steel front fork that offers just a tad of flex when riding through the rough stuff.