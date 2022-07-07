The Tesla Model 3 tops this year's Bloomberg Green's Electric Car Ratings of the greenest EVs available in the United States.

The Model 3 Long Range is followed by the Lucid Air in second place and Tesla Model S in third. Remarkably, Tesla has all its models in the Top 10, with the Model Y ranking 5th and the Model X taking 9th place.

The ranking, which includes a total of 34 electric vehicles, is established based on a Green rating for each model. The score is based on how efficiently the cars travel once on the road and the resources needed to manufacture the batteries in those cars.

More specifically, the Green rating for each car is a weighted score of its range divided by curb weight plus battery size, on a scale from 0 to 100 (100 being the best rating). The efficiency makes up 70% of the score, while battery size makes up 30%. Here's how Bloomberg explains the methodology of calculating the scores.

We arrived at a "Green" model based on two metrics: driving economy, which captures just how well a car uses its resources to get down the road, and battery size, which serves as a proxy for the carbon cost of actually making the vehicle. The former accounts for 70% of the score, while the latter makes up 30%. Our model doesn't directly account for the carbon cost of actually bolting together the parts and panels of a vehicle.

Based on this methodology, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range has a Green rating of 74.2, while the Lucid Air scores 70.5, followed closely by the Tesla Model S with 68.2. Interestingly, the Lucid took second place despite having one of the biggest battery in the ranking, with a usable capacity of 112 kWh; the Air's battery capacity is only topped by the Rivian R1S and R1T (129 kWh) and GMC Hummer EV (205 kWh).

The Lucid Air does compensate with the highest EPA range of all the vehicles in the list (451 miles for the Dream Edition Performance) and the highest charging speed (20.1 miles per minute).

Also present in the Top 10 are the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV (4th and 7th places, respectively), Hyundai Kona Electric (6th), Kia Niro EV (8th) and Kia EV6 (10th). Unsurprisingly, the bottom of the chart is dominated by the three electric pickups on sale now in the US: the Ford F-150 Lightning (32nd with a score of 36.2), Rivian R1T (33rd, 34.0) and GMC Hummer EV (34th, 30.5).