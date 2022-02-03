Although the Tesla Model 3 has been out for a few years now, there are plenty of subtle differences as the car develops and production stretches to different facilities!

We had the Long Range on a week-long loan. This is one of the EC5D variants made in China. The battery pack is approximately 70kWh usable. The range is phenomenal. The user interface is superb; it's snappy and incredibly functional!

We had a good look around the outside and inside of the car. Then we navigated to a Supercharger, tested out the acceleration and plugged in to see how fast we could charge.

And finally, we asked if this was the best EV in the world?!

Be sure to like and subscribe to this YouTube channel to stay up to date with our latest releases.