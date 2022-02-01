The BMW i4 electric car may be a true Tesla Model 3 rival. And, there's a good chance it may appeal to a group of buyers who are not necessarily interested in buying a Tesla. For example, EV shoppers who aren't Tesla fans, or who are lifelong BMW fans.

The i4 is essentially a BMW 4 Series that's been electrified, so it may also appeal to gas-car shoppers who are considering making the switch to an EV. Meanwhile, the Model 3 was built as an electric car from the ground up, so it's arguably more futuristic, and less conventional.

YouTube channel Electrifying admits that its favorite EV, and that of many shoppers in the UK, is the Polestar 2. However, it also makes it clear that the Model 3 is the true leader in the space, and it has been for years. The channel also suggests that market dominance could begin to change going forward, and it may just be the BMW i4 that leads the charge. Electrifying writes:

"That market dominance might now change, though, has BMW has rolled up its sleeves and launched the i4. It's more conventional than the Tesla as it shares a lot of its architecture with the petrol/diesel-powered 4 Series, but it promises to go and handle like a BMW." "Should Tesla be worried?"

Remember, when the Model 3 first came to market, it was compared to cars like the BMW 3 Series and 4 Series, as well as similar luxury small car rivals, such as the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A3 and A4. The Model 3 went on to outsell these rivals and eventually became the first EV to actually dominate in the space.

More recently, reports confirmed that Tesla actually topped BMW as the best-selling luxury brand in the US. Can the BMW i4 work to change that?

Let us know if you think the i4 will be successful. Could it top the Model 3?