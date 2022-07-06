We saw the Fisker Ocean at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year and on several other occasions, so we know it’s a real, substantial vehicle that should go into production later this year as planned. However, one eyebrow should be raised for the fact that Fisker is now looking to get a $5,000 non-refundable deposit from people who have already reserved their Ocean by paying an initial $250 (also non-refundable).

This seems to have come out of the blue and it is certainly unusual given that people have already paid to put their name down for an Ocean (whose starting price is just under $38,000). Even so, the automaker wrote that this is the actual opening of pre-orders for the Ocean and that this is the sum required to secure a vehicle. According to Fisker,

Only 5,000 Launch Edition Fisker Ocean Ones will be made. Fisker is inviting select groups of reservation holders to commit to securing their Fisker Ocean One by making a $5,000 non-refundable pre-order deposit.

Electrek says it got hold of an email sent by Fisker to reservation holders in which the automaker stated that

Select Fisker Ocean One to confirm your choice of a Launch Edition Fisker Ocean One. Production starts in November 2022. Delivery timing will be dependent upon your pre-order date and delivery location. We expect all deliveries of the Fisker Ocean One to occur by end of September 2023. At this time, Fisker is only confirming pre-orders for the Launch Edition Fisker Ocean One.

So even though production of the Ocean will officially kick off in Austria in November, it will be almost another year until vehicles actually start reaching customers. However, we will have to wait and see if the company actually manages to meet this deadline, given the fact that they are outsourcing the building of the car to Magna-Styer.

And while the connection with this manufacturer that has built lots of high quality models for other automakers (including the I-Pace electric crossover for Jaguar), the fact that Fisker is asking for this much money for a pre-order and making the deposit non-refundable just won’t allow us to have full confidence in this venture. The Fisker Ocean seems like a great electric crossover with lots of unique features, but we’ll still reserve judgment for until after it actually goes into production and starts reaching actual customers.