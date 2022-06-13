Fisker has announced it achieved a major milestone in its history by surpassing 50,000 reservations for the Ocean electric SUV.

That is a significant rise from the 40,000 reservations announced by the EV startup in early April 2022.

"The impressive number of reservations for the Fisker Ocean proves there's huge interest in our brand and in electric vehicles." Fisker Inc CEO Henrik Fisker

Fisker charges customers $250 for each first reservation of the Ocean EV and it is refundable subject to a 10% administration and processing fee if the reservation is canceled at any time prior to entering the purchase or flexible lease agreement.

This applies to a customer's first reservation; each second reservation is fully refundable in the event it is canceled at any time prior to entering into the purchase or flexible lease agreement.

Even so, Fisker cannot guarantee that all 50,000 reservations will be converted into firm orders. It's an impressive number, nevertheless, and it certainly helps the EV startup to get people talking about its first production model.

The Fisker Ocean will enter production on November 17, 2022, at Magna Steyr's carbon-neutral factory in Graz, Austria. The first models to be produced will be the Fisker Ocean One, for which a limited run of 5,000 units is projected.

In the United States, the electric SUV in base Sport trim is priced at $37,499 before incentives; it is eligible for a full federal tax credit of $7,500, which means customers can have it for $30,000. However, Fisker will not start producing the base Sport model earlier than late 2023 as the One and Extreme trim levels will be prioritized.

This entry-level model features a 275-horsepower single motor, front-wheel-drive powertrain offering a Fisker-estimated driving range of 250 miles (402 kilometers) utilizing EPA standards. The model uses a lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery pack with an undisclosed storage capacity.

In April, Fisker pledged not to raise prices because of inflationary or commodity-cost pressures through 2023, thanks to its "asset-light business model."

However, given the current rate of inflation and global market pressures in logistics and commodity costs, Fisker added it cannot guarantee pricing will remain unchanged for orders received after the 40,000-reservation number or vehicles produced from 2024 onwards.