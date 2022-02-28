The all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV has made its European debut today at the Mobile World Congress (February 28–March 3) in Barcelona, Spain.

The base Fisker Ocean Sport, which features a 275-horsepower electric motor, offers a range of 275 miles (440 kilometers) on the WLTP cycle from the standard Touring Range lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery pack. This variant carries a starting price of £34,990 in the UK and €41,900 in Spain (both including VAT and excluding subsidies).

The top-of-the-range Fisker Ocean Extreme, which features a 550-horsepower dual-motor AWD powertrain, is WLTP-estimated to deliver 390 miles (630 kilometers) of range from the Hyper Range battery pack featuring nickel manganese cobalt cell chemistry. European pricing for this variant hasn't been released yet.

"Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is the ideal place to showcase the Fisker Ocean, as our vehicle is full of advanced technology, including over-the-air offerings that we will take to a new level. With the Fisker Ocean's combination of performance, value and sustainability, I believe we have a unique electric vehicle with industry-first features, such as California Mode, a 17.1-inch rotating screen and the longest range in our segment." Fisker Inc CEO Henrik Fisker

Fisker expects to start deliveries in select European and Scandinavian countries, as well as the US, shortly after production begins in November 2022.

For European customers, the automaker will offer a basic warranty (including corrosion coverage and roadside assistance) of six years or 100,000 kilometers, powertrain warranty of 10 years or 160,000 kilometers, and battery warranty of 10 years or 160,000 kilometers (whichever comes first in all cases).

Warranty claims will be supported by service centers throughout the region. For service, Fisker will offer at-home vehicle pick-up or Fisker Mobile Service for customers who prefer that skilled technicians come to them.

The EV startup says Europe is critical to its success, especially since the Ocean will be built at Magna-Steyr's plant in Graz, Austria. Already 47 prototypes of the Fisker Ocean are under construction, with Henrik Fisker himself reviewing their development the week before Mobile World Congress.

Fisker last year opened an office in Munich and is rapidly adding staff to serve Germany's fast-growing electric vehicle market. The company is also building a brand experience center in the Bavarian capital, with other European countries to follow.

The EV startup also created the England-based Fisker Magic Works division in 2021. This branch of the organization will develop special editions of Fisker vehicles as well as new, high-performance projects.