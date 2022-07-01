This week, we have news on the Hyundai Ioniq 6, Volkswagen's ID.AERO, Hillclimbs at Pikes Peak and Goodwood, and Cadillac's EVs. Share the latest edition of our top EV news with friends and family over the upcoming holiday weekend.

Iconiq Ioniq 6

Hyundai unveiled some details about its new luxury EV in the form of the Ioniq 6. The Ioniq 6 is built on the same-GMP platform as the Ioniq 5 SUV with a beautiful, streamlined design. Hyundai hit on notable features like wheel gap reducers and slimline digital side mirrors to achieve new heights in aerodynamics.

The Ioniq 6 features 700 “Parametric Pixels” in the headlamps, taillights, and other lights on the vehicle. The driver gets a 12-inch cluster with an additional 4 “Interactive Pixel Lights” on the steering wheel for better communication between the driver and vehicle. More to come on the Ioniq 6 in July.

AEROdynamic

Another sedan unveiling this week came from Volkswagen in the form of the ID.AERO concept, its first all-electric sedan, with a hefty range of 385 miles. The new model carries a 77-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The AERO will be built on the MEB platform and measures 16 feet in length. The door handles of old have been replaced by touch screens and the Aero also features more efficiency-centric bits like aerodynamic wheels that help it achieve a drag coefficient of .23. The ID.AERO is expected to have its first deliveries in China by the fall of 2023.

Record Hillclimb

I love motorsports. This past weekend included watching highlights of the Hillclimb at Pikes Peak and Goodwood. It’s impressive to see the progression of motorsports and how EVs keep getting added to the lineup.

There were multiple Teslas at Pikes Peak and even a Nissan Leaf. Even cooler is the fact that the McMurtry Spéirling beat the outright record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed; climbing the 1.16-mile hill in 39.08 seconds. It took the previous record from the VW I.D R, which still holds the record at Pikes Peak. @McMurtry, see you in Colorado Springs next year?

No ‘Lac of News

Cadillac opened up 2024 Lyriq Pre Orders after the car brand sold out of their 2023 models. GM would not share how many orders this was, but we will go with a lot. Customers can expect their 2023 models to be delivered by next spring.

In other Cadillac news, if the Lyriq doesn’t do it for you, how about the $300,000 Celestiq? Fewer than 500 of the limited edition Celestiq will be made each year. Which one are you buying?

