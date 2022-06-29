According to Uber via Electrek, some 15,000 rideshare drivers in cities across the US have rented Tesla's EVs through Hertz. We previously reported that Hertz ordered 100,000 Tesla Model 3 sedans, though there was talk of additional orders going forward. At the time, it seemed it would take many months, if not years, to get Tesla's vehicles at Hertz locations throughout the country, but they're already available in 30 US cities.

After Hertz shared that it had ordered 100,000 Tesla vehicles, it announced that 50,000 Tesla rentals would be made available for use by Uber drivers. Fast-forward to the present, and Uber’s senior vice president of mobility and business operations Andrew Macdonald shared:

"To date, more than 15,000 drivers have rented a Tesla through this program – and they’re making a real impact. Together they’ve completed more than five million fully-electric trips and driven over 40 million electric miles."

If the program plays out as planned, Hertz may expand its deal with Uber, and potentially order more Tesla EVs. It already appears that the program is a success, with Uber drivers sharing their satisfaction with the vehicles and the savings.

It costs an Uber driver $334 per week to rent a Tesla Model 3, and the rate includes maintenance and insurance. Electrek says some Uber drivers are realizing savings of more than $160 per week due to not having to pay for gas. One Uber employee out of Boston said he would typically pay $25 to $30 per day on gas alone.

The hope is that the savings on gas will afford Uber drivers the extra funds to rent a Tesla. However, to make the program even more appealing, Uber provides an additional $1 for every trip in an electric vehicle. Uber drivers can make up to an additional $4,000 per year with the extra money that's provided per trip when they drive an EV.

Uber has also pointed out that 95 percent of its drivers who are renting Tesla's EVs at Hertz have never driven an electric car for their job before. Moreover, Uber says 92 percent of the drivers who have used the program are now considering purchasing their own electric car.