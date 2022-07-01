In one of the latest episodes, Munro Live's Sandy Munro and Cory Steuben present a battery module from the Tesla Model S Plaid and compare it with the one from a Tesla Model Y.

Both pairs of cars (Model S/Model X and Model 3/Model Y) use different types of battery cells and modules. The Model S is equipped with 1865-type cylindrical cells, while the Model 3/Model Y are equipped with larger 2170-type cylindrical cells (aside ofromthe latest Model Y from Texas, powered by an even bigger 4680-type).

In the case of the refreshed Model S/Model X, Tesla uses five modules with 7,920 individual cells for a total capacity of nearly 100 kWh (estimated). The Model 3/Model Y has four modules and a lower number of cells, as each has a higher capacity.

Tesla Model S Plaid battery in brief:

7,920 lithium-ion 1865-type cylindrical cells (Panasonic)

110S72P (110 rows in series, each of 72 cells in parallel)

110S72P (110 rows in series, each of 72 cells in parallel) 5 modules (1,584 cells each)

22S72P (22 rows in series, each of 72 cells in parallel)

22S72P (22 rows in series, each of 72 cells in parallel) about 99 kWh of total capacity (estimated) and potentially roughly 95 kWh usable

about 400+ V system voltage

Munro Live's discussed the construction and engineering choices between the two types, noting that Tesla most likely optimized the modules and pack (especially cooling) for high current/high power, which is required to achieve the Plaid acceleration.

We would add that the company has decided to stick with the 1865-type cells in the refreshed version - the form factor used in the original Tesla Roadster and Model S/Model X - probably also because they are proven and supplied in volume (from Panasonic's Japanese plant).

In the coming weeks, Munro Live intends to check also the Made-in-Texas Tesla Model Y, starting with Tesla's 4680-type cylindrical battery pack.

For all those interested in the already completed Tesla Model S Plaid teardown, which run since January 2022 over several months, here are additional videos: