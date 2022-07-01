In one of the latest episodes, Munro Live's Sandy Munro and Cory Steuben present a battery module from the Tesla Model S Plaid and compare it with the one from a Tesla Model Y.
Both pairs of cars (Model S/Model X and Model 3/Model Y) use different types of battery cells and modules. The Model S is equipped with 1865-type cylindrical cells, while the Model 3/Model Y are equipped with larger 2170-type cylindrical cells (aside ofromthe latest Model Y from Texas, powered by an even bigger 4680-type).
In the case of the refreshed Model S/Model X, Tesla uses five modules with 7,920 individual cells for a total capacity of nearly 100 kWh (estimated). The Model 3/Model Y has four modules and a lower number of cells, as each has a higher capacity.
Tesla Model S Plaid battery in brief:
- 7,920 lithium-ion 1865-type cylindrical cells (Panasonic)
110S72P (110 rows in series, each of 72 cells in parallel)
- 5 modules (1,584 cells each)
22S72P (22 rows in series, each of 72 cells in parallel)
- about 99 kWh of total capacity (estimated) and potentially roughly 95 kWh usable
- about 400+ V system voltage
Munro Live's discussed the construction and engineering choices between the two types, noting that Tesla most likely optimized the modules and pack (especially cooling) for high current/high power, which is required to achieve the Plaid acceleration.
We would add that the company has decided to stick with the 1865-type cells in the refreshed version - the form factor used in the original Tesla Roadster and Model S/Model X - probably also because they are proven and supplied in volume (from Panasonic's Japanese plant).
In the coming weeks, Munro Live intends to check also the Made-in-Texas Tesla Model Y, starting with Tesla's 4680-type cylindrical battery pack.
For all those interested in the already completed Tesla Model S Plaid teardown, which run since January 2022 over several months, here are additional videos:
